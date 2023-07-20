Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Markus Söder uses another TV appearance for a Green scolding – in Bavaria the party is even “worse”, he warns.

Andechs/Munich – The FDP started its election campaign on Wednesday (July 19). And the CSU also sent clear signals for the Bavarian election from their retreat in Andechs: In an interview in the ZDF news program “heute journal”, party leader Markus Söder once again lashed out strongly against the Greens – in the federal and state governments.

He also positioned himself as a “tree hugger” during prime time, but also had to put up with clear criticism of Bavaria’s climate course throughout the day. There were interesting nuances from Söder towards the sister party CDU. The CSU had already presented some plans in Andechs in the afternoon – such as an end to VAT on staple foods.

Green scolding von Söder on ZDF: “Even worse in Bavaria”

“Unfortunately, the Greens have changed a bit, that’s my feeling and that’s how many people in Germany feel,” Söder said in the evening on ZDF: After a phase of “pragmatic” action, “at the latest” the “decision against nuclear energy in the middle of the crisis” made a relapse into “old ideological patterns” clear,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister.

“And all these endless debates about all the ideas of re-education: What, how much meat, the mandatory gender… The Greens are not automatically alone with these demands, but they stand for it for many people,” explained Söder at the same time – possibly also readable as an explanation for his declared confrontational course with the party. With a view to the debate about the heating law, the Greens are “not necessary and also not capable” as coalition partners. In Bavaria, the party is even “worse,” added the CSU leader.

“It’s definitely different in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example.”

Söder was rather cautious when asked why the prime ministers of the sister party CDU then formed a coalition with the Greens. In addition to the liberal Christian Democrats Daniel Günther in Schleswig-Holstein and Hendrik Wüst in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Saxon head of state and CDU federal vice president Michael Kretschmer is currently doing the same. “The Bavarian Greens clap enthusiastically when plans come from Mr. Habeck, Ms. Baerbock or Mr. Özdemir, but they don’t develop their own Bavarian identity,” said Söder: “It’s definitely different in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example.”

“Markus Söder still hugs trees”

Söder, on the other hand, did not want his commitment to the environment to be understood as an episode from the past. “Markus Söder still keeps bees and cares about nature, still hugs trees,” he assured “Today” moderator Christian Sievers: “But you don’t need to hug trees by hugging the green ones.”

Hug trees, plant trees – you don’t have to “hug the Greens” for that, says Markus Söder. (Archive image) © Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/www.imago-images.de

Meanwhile, several environmental organizations and opposition politicians have cast doubt on Söder’s concern for nature. The reason for this is a new study on wind power in Bavaria. The Free State is “at the bottom when it comes to the expansion of wind energy,” said Environmental Aid Managing Director Sascha Müller-Kraenner. SPD state politician Markus Rinderspacher took up the template: If Bavaria actually wanted to be climate-neutral in 2040, two new wind turbines would have to be built “weekly”, 2,800 PV roofs installed and 50 soccer fields with photovoltaics installed, he warned.

Already on Tuesday (July 18), the Bavarian Greens themselves had raised harsh allegations. “The CSU is a locational disadvantage for Bavaria. Where renewable energies are not available, competitiveness is at risk,” said parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann. “The study shows in black and white that the state government has messed up the energy transition colossally,” warned FDP top candidate Martin Hagen. In fact, according to the study by the “Deutsche Windguard”, Bavaria has the second lowest wind power output of all federal states in terms of area – only the city-state of Berlin has even less.

Söder brakes on the CDU asylum idea – and carefully practices toll self-criticism: “It went badly”

The gap between aspirations and reality in the Bavarian energy transition, which was also attested by other experts, was not an issue in the ZDF interview. But two quite ticklish topics of the Union. Söder took the wind out of the sails of a controversial asylum initiative from the CDU.

He believes that “abolishing the individual fundamental right to asylum will not have the desired effect, because there are very few who will then be recognized at all,” said Söder about a proposal by CDU celebrity Thorsten Frei. Faster means are needed: “Borders controlled by border police, streamline procedures and deport criminals,” said Söder, for example. Like Kretschmer recently, he also called for cuts in citizen income or medical services for refugees. But it is “interesting” that Frei is thinking about “quotas”, added Söder. That could be a plan that could be approved at EU level.

However, the CSU boss was briefly involved in the financially painful last act about the CSU-driven car toll. The last project managed by the then Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer “simply went badly and ended up being a real problem,” admitted Söder. A comparison with the former operator of the toll is said to cost 243 million euros. “The number is now there in the room and that’s why it’s just annoying,” said Söder. (fn)