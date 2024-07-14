Home page politics

In his summer interview, Markus Söder calls for permanent border controls. The CSU leader wants to lure AfD voters to the Union with a tough migration policy.

Munich – According to Markus Söder, clear concepts in migration policy and economic policy are currently the most important pillars of his political course. If the Union manages to develop a clear line with a view to the federal election, the CDU/CSU could appeal to many swing voters from the AfD hope.

“The moment a conceivable federal election campaign takes place and a change in government is also conceivable, the Union will be able to gain significantly again,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister in the summer interview with ZDF-Program “Berlin direct” in Inning am Ammersee. Broadcast: Sunday, July 14, 7:10 p.m.

In summer interview, Söder calls for “advancing the protection of Germany”

As usual, Söder’s criticism is directed primarily at the traffic light coalition. For example, he is demanding that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) continue the border controls that were ramped up for the European Football Championship. An end to these controls would be “a setback and also a breach of the Chancellor’s promise to advance the protection of Germany,” Söder said, according to dpaThe border controls have “brought enormous protection for our country,” he says.

However, permanent border controls are EU– and Schengen rules are not compatible. The Schengen area is intended to ensure unrestricted movement of people without border controls in Europe. Border controls are only possible for a limited period of time in the event of a serious threat to public order or internal security, such as the threat of terrorist attacks or organized crime.

Police union member Roßkopf considers permanent border controls unrealistic

In addition, the police do not have the capacity to maintain controls. According to the ministry, the federal police had 22,000 officers on duty every day during the European Championships. From the union’s point of view, there is a lack of personnel and equipment for Söder’s demands. “The border controls worked 100 percent during the European Championships. But it is not sustainable in the long term to protect the borders with this intensity,” police union member Roßkopf told the RND clear.

Nevertheless, Söder is calling for permanent border controls and is hoping for votes from AfD voters in the federal election. Most of them switched to the AfD out of frustration, but do not support the party’s fundamental goals. “And at the moment when a change of government is imminent, I believe that a large proportion will also be able to bind themselves, especially if the concepts for this are developed.”

In surveys, the CDU/CSU is currently at 30 to 32 percent. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD is at 14 to 15 percent. The Greens are at 11 to 13 percent, the Free Democrats at 4 to 5. The AfD is between 16 and 18 percent, the BSW at 7 to 9 percent, the Left at 2 to 3 percent. (lm)