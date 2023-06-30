Söder and Merz show in Munich that they are currently in the same boat. For them, the Greens are their main opponent – ​​not everyone in the Union goes along with it.

Dhe easiest way to express yourself these days, at least for politicians who consider themselves conservative, is to have a barbecue. And no vegetables or cheese, but meat or sausages. As a result, the CSU chairman Markus Söder and the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz had their picture taken with apron, tongs and sausage on Thursday evening before the joint executive committee meeting of the sister parties. Merz tweeted: “Summer, sun, Union!”

On the one hand, this fits into the self-image of the CSU, according to which beautiful Bavaria, complete with mountains and sun, is their invention. On the other hand, it was also a variation of the CSU slogan “Summer, Sun, CSU”, which brought the party no luck at all in 2008, costing it an absolute majority. So even the supposedly simple and cheerful messages have a lot to offer at the moment.