The lockdown is extended and relaxed. But economist Daniel Stelter is pissed off by the zigzag course. He even accuses Angela Merkel (CDU) of state failure.

Hamburg – Shortly after the end of the renewed Corona summit* Economist Daniel Stelter has sharply criticized the course taken by the federal and state governments in combating the pandemic. “They can’t do it all, the whole group,” ranted the economist and author in Markus Lanz’s ZDF program on Wednesday evening. The lockdown would cost German taxpayers around four billion euros per week. “For me this is a failure of the state,” Stelter rumbled to the address of Chancellor Angela Merkel. (CDU).

The head of government had previously searched for a way out of the crisis together with the prime ministers of the countries in a video link for more than nine hours. In principle, the lockdown was extended to March 28th. But according to a step-by-step plan *, gradual easing should be made possible. However, the relief is linked to a complicated timetable, which is based on the current incidence value. The approach continues to meet with criticism from business associations because of the many uncertainties. And they also took care of Markus Lanz's studio Resolutions for heated tempers*, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de.