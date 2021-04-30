Scientist Michael Meyer-Hermann accounts with Markus Lanz (ZDF) with the corona policy in Germany. The physicist sounds downright desperate.

Hamburg – Michael Meyer-Hermann has been advising the Chancellery since the beginning of the pandemic. The physicist has made numerous model calculations of how the corona virus spreads in Germany. Many of his prognoses have come true. Politicians still do not listen to him, annoyed Meyer-Hermann at Markus Lanz (ZDF).

"I do not get it. I can't figure it out, "said the physicist, downright desperate, when Markus Lanz asked him about the Corona policy in Germany. Meyer-Hermann already had warned of high corona numbers in October. Now the values ​​have exploded. There is only one way out of the pandemic.