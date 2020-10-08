The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck was a guest on the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening. Among other things, he spoke about the corona measures of politics.

Hamburg – On Thursday evening, October 1st, the Bonn virologist was Hendrick Streeck guest in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. The theme of the evening was among other things Corona measures politics. Moderator Markus Lanz questioned this critically and encouraged discussion with the other guests. These were the SPD politician and Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig, the publicist Michel Friedman, as well as social psychologist Harald Welzer.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): According to Streeck, corona infection numbers are only partially meaningful

professor Hendrik Streeckwho has been director of the Institute of Virology and HIV research at the University of Bonn is known to be the Corona situation in Germany to see more relaxed than many of his colleagues. Already at the beginning of the show he was from Lanz * on the Corona traffic light * addressed in Berlin last had turned red. Looking at the current high Infection numbers in the capital he posed clear: “I can well imagine that many cities will have 35 per 100,000 inhabitants very soon, so that 7-day incidence values ​​* will increase. “

However, this is in the nature of the matter of the virus and not in the party people Berlin center. Because only a small percentage are stationary medical supplies need be the Infection numbers only partially meaningful. Loud Stretch just have to five percent of all infected ins hospital.

Streeck: Currently normal mortality rate in Germany

Moderator Lanz took up this number and presented it as minimal. He asked again: “Of 100 percent infected, only five percent need serious medical care at some point?” Lanz said he was amazed at the “threatening sound” of the public debate. “The second wave *, there are already people talking about the third wave. The Chancellor calls the number 19,200 possible daily infections, if things continue like this, ”the moderator summed up the tenor of the past weeks. The guest, Michel Friedman, then calculated for him that these numbers mean half a million seriously ill people for ten million people. “Seen in this way, none of this is a mirage,” said Friedman clear. The situation in other European countries show that this is no theoretical scenario be.

Stretch then declared that one had in Germany currently one normal death rate. “During the heat wave of 2018 you saw an excess mortality much more clearly, with the flu wave of 2017 you clearly saw an excess mortality,” reported the virologist. You don’t see that at the moment. Researchers from eat recently even found in a study after taking demographic factors into account fewer deaths fixed as statistically expected.

Virologist Streeck: “Even if we have a vaccine, the coronavirus will still be with us”

Of the Bonn virologist stressed that he wanted that Coronavirus * don’t downplay it, but ask himself the question of the destination and a compass. Stretch raised the question: “Where are we actually going?” The hope for one Vaccine*, which fundamentally changes the situation, dampened the expert also. “Even if we are one vaccine the virus will continue to be with us, “said Stretch. He predicted: “That Coronavirus will probably be with us throughout our lives. “

The danger an exponential increase in Infections be one for him too misunderstanding. People did not mingle indiscriminately in society. After all, if a group of friends were infected, not everyone would become infected. In addition, are also Circles of friends at some point finally, and the infection don’t go outside. This will give it a natural flattening in growth, explained the virologist. Stretch stressed: “Exponential is incredibly scary when you hear that.” Stretch also commented on Mask requirement in the fresh air, for example on Marienplatz in Munich. “To wear a mask outside, I do not think it makes sense at all virologically,” explained the virologist.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Experts call for pragmatic solutions and personal responsibility

The Bonn virologist also spoke out for Relaxations if it’s good Hygiene concepts give. You would need this Concerts, Soccer and in the Travel industryto see if it could work said Stretch. You go through one Learning process. It is important and right to make mistakes, said the expert. The politics must enable these errors and pragmatic solutions Find. At the end of the show *, the guests agreed: it’s about them Personal responsibility of the people, not bans. The fight against Covid-19 be a marathon, no sprint. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

