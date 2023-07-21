Home page politics

Split

Markus Lanz uses the protests of the “last generation” as a starting point to discuss the current culture of debate – and finds clear words.

Hamburg – At the beginning of his program, Markus Lanz lists side effects of climate change such as drought or water shortages and asks whether people are dealing appropriately with these threats. “The climate crisis is just a problem,” says psychiatrist Manfred Lütz. In his eyes, the discussion about these dangers polarized society. Thanks to the Internet, people are taking ever more extreme positions and no longer want to approach each other. “We cannot solve the problems of our society like this,” warns Lütz.

Alena Buyx contradicts the previous speaker regarding the increased polarization. The Chair of the Ethics Council still sees a “broad middle”. By dividing people into two opposing camps, however, citizens would become increasingly radicalized. In Markus Lanz, on the other hand, Michel Friedman attests that people have lost the ability to argue. In the opinion of the moderator, no one is informed in an appropriate manner today. A sufficient basis for discussion is therefore missing.

Guest at Markus Lanz demands respectful interaction with each other

Nevertheless, Lütz warns against treating people who have not informed themselves about a topic from above. This prevents respectful dialogue. Friedman digs in here. For him, however, opinions must be based on facts, because if facts are denied, a discussion is difficult.

On this point, Buyx Friedman agrees. “We need a common understanding of truth,” she says. For this reason, as Democrats, we sometimes have to draw “boundaries” in discussions.

“Markus Lanz”: protests of the “last generation” dubbed “coercion”.

For many Germans, the “last generation” is currently crossing numerous borders with their protests. Theodor Schnarr, spokesman for the climate activists, considers the measures to be expedient to enter into a dialogue. According to him, we are the last generation that can limit global warming. The climate crisis would also endanger the everyday life of future people to a considerable extent.

Markus Lanz reminds his guest that he also curtails the everyday life of today’s people with his blockades and asks: “Is that dialogue?” Schnarr sees these actions as a “fire alarm”. This would definitely create a dialogue. Otherwise he wouldn’t be on this show in his opinion.

Markus Lanz tears up argument from climate glue

Lanz tears this argument apart immediately. The “Fridays for Future” Protestants were also his guests without slowing down people’s lives. Friedman disagrees with Schnarr just as consistently. He is bothered that the “last generation” thinks they know the only measures to save the climate. With a view to sticking to the streets, the lawyer even speaks of “coercion” and criticizes that the activists “have leased the truth”.

Lütz also cannot gain anything from the actions of the “last generation”. He believes that the activists only inspire people who were already convinced anyway. Instead, people who get stuck in traffic are mostly angry.

“Markus Lanz”: climate activist fears violence by citizens

Attacks on the activists of the “Last Generation” are shown in a clip. Schnarr asserts that he still wants to continue with these actions because, in his eyes, the federal government is neglecting its duties so much that people in Germany can no longer live freely.

In the same breath, the doctoral student admits that he is afraid of the violence of the drivers. For him, however, there is no way around these protests to wake up the citizens. Lanz then explains that people with e-cars are also stuck in traffic due to the “last generation” and can therefore turn away from the climate project. The talk show host is also convinced that the protests are primarily curtailing “simple people” who do not make political decisions.

The speaker of the “Last Generation” Theodor Schnarr (climate activist) comments on “Markus Lanz” on the socially highly controversial protests of the climate movement and explains their far-reaching demands. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

Regardless, Schnarr sticks to his opinion. He reiterates that he feels compelled to protest because the federal government has “no plan” for phasing out fossil fuels. “Do you really seriously believe that the federal government has no plan for climate protection at all?” asks Lanz, shocked. Schnarr replies that he does indeed see structural problems.

Lütz sees his attitude towards the “last generation” confirmed by this statement. He dislikes the fact that activists believe they are “experts” telling people how to live. In a democracy, the people as a whole must decide. Friedman, in turn, criticizes the measures taken by the protest group. “In my opinion, you are right to dramatize the situation,” remarks the philosopher. However, solutions such as the nine-euro ticket or the speed limit on motorways would change too little.

“Markus Lanz” etches against the “social council” of the “last generation”

Theodor Schnarr then claims that the federal government is already failing with simple projects such as a uniform speed limit on motorways. That is why he is campaigning with the “last generation” for the establishment of a so-called social council. There, 160 randomly selected people would come up with solutions that represented the general public.

“Markus Lanz” – that was his guest on July 20th

Alena Buyx Chair of the Ethics Council

Chair of the Ethics Council Theodor Schnarr climate activist

climate activist Michael Friedman publicist

publicist Manfred Luetztheologian

Lanz is annoyed at this suggestion. It is a thorn in his side that so few people should decide for the rest of the population. The ZDF moderator refers to surveys in which at least 1,000 people must take part in order for them to be considered representative.

“So you trust these 160 people more than the 730 members of the Bundestag?” Lanz also wants to know from Schnarr. The person addressed affirms this because the company council would better reflect the general public. “That’s complete nonsense,” is the host’s harsh verdict.

Markus Lanz assesses the demand for such a council as “crazy distrust” of our democracy and criticizes the “scientific faith” of the “last generation”. He is also bothered by the horror scenarios of the climate activists. In this regard, Michel Friedman advocates verbal “disarmament” because “disaster language” leads to monologues and prevents dialogue.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

The “Last Generation” hit a sensitive nerve with their radical protests. In the group, however, the guests agreed that the activists mainly evoked negative reactions. Their end-time rhetoric also prevents a meaningful debate on such an important topic as climate protection. (Kevin Richau)