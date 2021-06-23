UEFA, rainbow colors, Orbán: At “Markus Lanz” a heated debate about Hungary ensues, which makes the CDU / CSU election program a sideline.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” discussed the decision of UEFA on Tuesday evening at the beginning of the broadcast to prohibit the city of Munich from lighting the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors. As a “sign of solidarity with the LGBTQ community in Europe”, as sports journalist Lucas Vogelsang explains the background to the protest. The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) thinks it is “a shame” that UEFA made such a decision, but says: “It is important that the signal is set and that many people in Germany gather behind it and say: We want to stand up against restrictions of rights of homosexual, transgender and non-binary people. And I actually find that something positive and you have to keep it that way. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 22nd:

Tobias Hans (CDU) – Prime Minister of the Saarland

– Prime Minister of the Saarland Robin Alexander – Political journalist

– Political journalist Lucas Vogelsang – Sports journalist

– Sports journalist Christina Berndt – Science journalist

UEFA bans rainbow colors at Allianz Arena – Orbán wins?

Political journalist Robin Alexander listens to these statements with astonishment and replies: “The right to marriage for everyone has only existed since 2017, so for four years. And the majority of the CDU MPs in the Bundestag voted against it […] It feels a bit to me that the people who struggled to vote for it and raise their hands are now very quick to point to others. And that should perhaps be reflected on. ”Talk host Lanz also points out that the CSU campaigned with Hungary’s President Viktor Orbán a few years ago. “Well, I threw my Christmas cards that Viktor Orbán sent me in the trash can,” replies Tobias Hans.

Everyone agrees that Orbán is benefiting most from the situation. Robin Alexander sums up: “Now we have the classic situation of how foreign policy should never run. Because everyone in our country feels insanely right and if Orbán does it skillfully, two thirds in Hungary feel right. ” Because the Union could only vote for the office of EU Commission President with the support of the Fidesz party Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), Alexander thinks: “To be with the people in a party family and to occupy positions in the EU together and then on television to tell: I’m throwing away the Christmas card. This is a shop window. “

Hungary puts Tobias Hans on the defensive with “Markus Lanz”: “It’s really very complex”

Alexander recognizes that compromises have to be found in politics, but for him Hans’ position is not honest: “You cannot avoid this policy. But I criticize the fact that you give the impression in the television shop window that there is another way and you could ride against them with a flying flag – if you really don’t do it. “Hans tries to counter this:” It is really very complex to deal with this issue to deliver. Especially when you are dealing with partners in the European Union. But I’ll say again: At some point, limits have been exceeded where you really have to show your true colors. “

Science journalist Christina Berndt objects: “This decision is not about foreign policy, but about an international sports association that says here: That is not allowed. And who forbids politics here in a very anarchic way. Because this is not about any individual political decisions, it is about fundamental human rights. “Lucas Vogelsang takes a similar position:” If you don’t use the magnifying glass of a pan-European tournament to draw attention to these grievances: When else? “

Corona pandemic during the European Football Championship: “Incredible discrepancy”

Following the Pride debate, talk show host Lanz returns to the situation of the corona pandemic. Against the background of the European Football Championship, Christina Berndt thinks it is “such an incredible discrepancy from the point of view of all parents and families in this country. That the only fear that comes to mind when it comes to schools is as if they were an engine of the pandemic. Still, although the data doesn’t prove it at all – while calmly looking at these images from stadiums. Where different rules apply in all venues. ”Because of the increasing incidence in England, the question is currently whether the semi-finals and the final should take place in London. Tobias Hans thinks the games could take place, but: “The crucial question is: How many spectators are responsible. And if the incidence is just as high, probably zero. “

With a view to England, Hans assumes that the delta variant will also prevail in Germany. Schools have top priority in Saarland, explains the Prime Minister: “We will do everything we can to ensure that schools stay open. We were also one of the first federal states to send schools into full presence. With a stringent test concept. We test twice a week on-site in the school network. “Nevertheless, you may have to readjust:” How are the variants developing? If I suddenly have a 70 percent delta variant and know that it is spreading especially among children and young people, then of course you have to look again. This whole pandemic is shaped by looking closely. But there is also no reason to spread fear and terror now. “

The Union’s election program is in place – Tobias Hans is satisfied: “It’s a good program”

Because the previous debate was intense, talk show host Lanz only had a few minutes at the end of the program to devote himself to the Union’s election program. Tobias Hans finds himself in a cross-examination between talk show host Lanz and Robin Alexander, during which he lets himself be carried away by a sentence that critics say he sums up his party’s program: “We are going to be the people’s party at the moment Germany rules and has been doing it for 16 years, at the head of the federal government, but don’t start turning everything upside down now. We want to continue to govern. ”At the end of the program, talk show host Lanz appropriately quotes Robin Alexander:“ Everything as usual, just with a little hydrogen. ”

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

With “Markus Lanz”, the UEFA decision of the rainbow-colored Allianz Arena is a heated debate. Political journalist Robin Alexander criticizes the unanimous opinion of the group. He would like to take action against countries like Hungary and Poland on the legal basis anchored in the EU treaties, instead of using symbolic politics to provide starting points for despots. Science journalist Christina Berndt’s call for caution when dealing with the delta variant of the coronavirus remains an overtone. Sports journalist Lucas Vogelsang was nervous at the beginning of the program, but in contrast to the previous week, when he sat in a group with Katja Kipping (left) and Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP), he also got involved in the political discussion on Tuesday. Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) is repeatedly on the defensive during the discussion, especially when it comes to the Union’s election manifesto.