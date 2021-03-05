In the “Markus Lanz” round, economist Daniel Stelter provokes with a steep thesis. This is where the lap works, the summit decisions fall by the wayside.

“Markus Lanz” starts on Wednesday evening around half an hour late because Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced the results of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) until almost midnight. Lanz wanted to talk to his guests about “what all of this means”. Alone, it stays with the project.

Lanz speaks to him at the beginning world-Journalist Robin Alexander, about the summit and shows that the nerves in the political leadership seem to be on fire at the moment. Above all, the two outline the dispute between Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). A substantive dispute with the resolutions made on Wednesday? Nothing.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on March 3rd:

Robin Alexander – Deputy Editor-in-Chief “Die Welt”

Dr. Jana Schroeder – specialist in microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology

Sebastian Remelé (CSU) – Lord Mayor of Schweinfurt

Dr. Daniel Stelter – economist, author, blogger

This is also due to the fact that economist Daniel Stelter vigorously intervenes right from the start and tries to use the big word “state failure”. His opinion: “They all failed to do their job together and it is a disgrace for the fourth largest economy in the world.” Markus Lanz, Robin Alexander and Schweinfurt’s Lord Mayor Sebastian Remelé (CSU) contested the author and blogger – not for the last time that evening. The only woman in the group, the doctor Jana Schroeder, holds back in these arguments: “I’m not the politician here.”

Robin Alexander at Lanz: “The serious effort is there, but serious mistakes have been made”

Because the summit round lasted until late in the evening, the guest Michael Müller (SPD) originally announced by ZDF was not at “Markus Lanz”. Instead, the MPK Chairman and Governing Mayor of Berlin spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the press conference held at the same time in the Chancellery. In summary: If the incidences remain consistently low for 14 days, the opening will always be wider. If the incidence rises to over 100 for three days, an “emergency brake” is applied and regional lockdowns occur again.

Alexander stated that it was a change of strategy “that Ms. Merkel did not want”. The Chancellor was too “fixated on making this lockdown”. Markus Lanz sums up resignedly: “The chewing gum course continues.” Because the journalist already suspects the next striking statement from Stelter, he addresses him preventively and accuses him: “This word state failure is like a verbal hand grenade and nothing grows after that. So many people in Germany, including in the authorities, work really well. In other countries they would be happy if they had that. “

A little later, however, Stelter said: “The lockdown is the most primitive form of fighting a pandemic. It’s almost like in times of the plague. That’s not progress. ” The doctor around, Schroeder, jumps at him. The lockdown is suitable to move into an earlier phase of the pandemic. During the first lockdown, one had to prepare for a worst-case scenario. After all, the discussants came to a consensus: test, test, test.

Markus Lanz (ZDF): Are corona tests the key to defeating the virus?

The Chancellor had previously described testing as an important set of instruments that six months ago did not exist on the scale it is today. Schweinfurt’s Lord Mayor Sebastian Remelé (CSU) also attributes the successes of his community to the wide-ranging testing: “We have been testing for months.” Schroeder warns that there must be an “adequate test strategy” in the event of any relaxation. “It won’t work without that.”

Remelé also thought about compulsory vaccination. A quota of 50 to 60 percent can be achieved, after which it will be difficult without mandatory vaccination. “We will not make it through the principle of voluntariness,” said the CSU politician.

In addition, there is increasingly the possibility of vaccination. Stelter takes the fact that Germany is still not really picking up speed as an occasion for a fireworks display of the conjunctive. The test capacities would have had to be expanded as early as autumn, so that further lockdown could have been prevented. Robin Alexander counters: “If you tell the people on the screens: If we had tested and vaccinated, we would have gotten around the second lockdown. Then unfortunately that is not true. ” Doctor Schroeder, on the other hand, looks pragmatically into the future: “Every vaccine that ends up in an arm brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.”

Conclusion of the show

With “Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening there was no real common thread to be seen. Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on the summit resolutions only a few minutes before the broadcast – which is why the panel had to be largely content with speculation, speculation and polemics. After all: Markus Lanz announces Olaf Scholz as a guest of his show for the next evening. We can only hope that the Vice Chancellor will find a clearer line and that Lanz will not only deal with his dispute with Markus Söder.