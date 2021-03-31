Armin Laschet is in a difficult position as a guest at “Markus Lanz”. The comments made by Chancellor Merkel over the weekend determine the discussion.

Hamburg – The “Markus Lanz” talk group warms up on Tuesday evening with the topic of AstraZeneca before it gets uncomfortable for the CDU chairman Armin Laschet. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommended that the vaccine should no longer be given to people under the age of 60. While Laschet is of the opinion that a “thorough examination” of vaccines is indispensable despite the delay, Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) sees things differently and says: “We misjudge risks, we weigh them wrongly. “

Boris Palmer at “Markus Lanz”: “Inconsistency in the regulations makes people against the regulations”

In England it was concluded that the benefits outweigh the risks. Palmer would like to see this pragmatism in Germany as well. The mediating position between the local politician and Laschet is taken by the emergency doctor Dr. Carola Holzer from the Essen Clinic. She supports the issue of a clean approval, but also appeals to the reduction of bureaucracy in vaccinations: “We should vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. And whoever wants to take this vaccine should take it. “

Armin Laschet on “Markus Lanz”: “I really think that you are overinterpreting that”

After the daily compulsory topic has been ticked off, it gets down to business. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) gave a sensational interview with “Anne Will” at the weekend, which some observers interpreted as a break between the Chancellor and the chairman of her party. Talkmaster Lanz is happy to take up this interpretation, already at the introduction he speaks of the fact that the Chancellor Laschet “exposed in public”. At the beginning he tries to keep calm and weighs in: “I know her so well, we have such a good relationship of trust and I am sure: She did not want to cause any damage with it.”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on March 30th:

Armin Laschet (CDU) – Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, CDU Chairman

Boris Palmer (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) – Lord Mayor of Tübingen

Helene Bubrowski – journalist for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”

Dr. Carola Holzner – Senior Consultant in Charge at the Essen Clinic

However, the longer the conversation lasts and the more pointedly Markus Lanz delves into the matter, the more thin-skinned Laschet appears. When the talk show host confronted him with quotes from Markus Söder (CSU), Laschet finally asks: “Do you think I’ll answer each of these taunts now?” He wanted to focus on coping with the pandemic and not on “whether you could get a point by criticizing a colleague. It’s not my style ”. So even with Laschet you can’t do without tips.

Helene Bubrowski on “Markus Lanz”: “It gets dirty when it comes to the Chancellor question”

The rest of the group does not let the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia get away with it, after all, he is chairman of the largest German people’s party and the Chancellor denies him her solidarity. The journalist Helene Bubrowski even says that she is reminded of the end of the last party chairman: “Is it a bit like the time when the Chancellor came out from South Africa and gave Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer a thumbs-up? Is this to be understood by Anne Will? ”She was worried that the Union was getting lost“ in a war in which all major players were involved. The CDU chairman, the chancellor, the CSU chairman. That is not good for the country. That is also a bit irresponsible. “Your demand:” That has to end. “

Armin Laschet, who appeared counted at this point in time, repeated his point of view: “I will not take part in these taunts.” There are issues on which it is worth arguing with the CSU, but: “In the pandemic, it is inappropriate.” Nevertheless, the smoldering dispute between Laschet and Söder should be settled soon, Laschet announces a meeting between the two “between Easter and Pentecost ”, which should then also be about the final clarification of the chancellorship issue.

Carola Holzner at “Markus Lanz”: Less election campaign, more fighting pandemic!

The doctor in the group holds back for a long time with the plethora of politically explosive topics before taking a clear position: “I have now listened to all of this with interest. I am missing the fight against pandemics in this whole discussion. Things are being discussed here where I say: If there is not even agreement between you and Ms. Merkel – how should the average citizen understand what the plan is, how things will proceed? People want a concept. They stand here and wait and look at politics with wide eyes and say: what’s next? And I ask myself that too. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion

Rarely does a “Markus Lanz” episode set such a pace. Talk host Lanz is in top form and leaves the increasingly lurching Armin Laschet little air to breathe. This leads to an exciting discussion, which, however, takes place largely between Lanz, Bubrowski and Laschet. Other issues must therefore be left behind and are only mentioned in passing, such as the Mallorca controversy, the future format of the Prime Minister’s Conference or the additional income of numerous Union politicians (Laschet: “It is unbearable”).