SPD politician Kevin Kühnert is confronted with a statement by Rolf Mützenich at “Markus Lanz”. He tries an explanation, but Lanz does not go along with it.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening will deal with this question, among other things: How deep is the prevailing anti-Semitism in Germany – and how can it be combated? Following the recent riots and anti-Semitic acts, more and more politicians are being forced to take a stand. SPD politician Kevin Kühnert also tries to talk Tacheles on the ZDF program and to position himself as crystal clear.

This works especially at the beginning of the program, when Kühnert asserts in an interview with Markus Lanz that the silence on Muslim-motivated anti-Semitism is unfounded: “It shouldn’t be a problem to take a position against it.” When Lanz asked why there was a booming silence on this issue, the SPD politician replied: “As a society, we are unable to talk about it from many angles. For example, many people worry about blowing a horn that will give you applause from those you really don’t want. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 19th:

Kevin Kühnert – Politician & deputy SPD party leader

– Politician & deputy SPD party leader Omid Nouripour – Green politicians

– Green politicians Anna Staroselski – Student teacher & President of the Jewish Student Union Germany

– Student teacher & President of the Jewish Student Union Germany Christoph Schwennicke – Journalist & former Cicero-Editor-in-Chief

The SPD politician is caught in the ZDF broadcast by Markus Lanz trying to defend his party colleague Rolf Mützenich. The reason: Mützenich expressed himself extremely unhappy in a TV interview after the recent anti-Semitic incidents in Gelsenkirchen. One reason for the ZDF presenter to take a serious look and state: “Anti-Semitism has many faces.”

SPD politician Kevin Kühnert on interview with Rolf Mützenich: “It is not allowed to make an impression”

In a short video clip that Markus Lanz played for his guests, Rolf Mützenich can be heard with the following words: “It is shameful, but not only is it shameful in the current situation, we keep having attacks on Jewish institutions. You had been to different places in Germany yesterday. And of course the safety precautions have to be tightened again. That is what the federal states do. But on the other hand, we also have to point out to the Israeli government that it would be good if they might accept offers of a ceasefire after all. “

Markus Lanz then wants to know: “Why does he say that?” Kevin Kühnert reacts promptly with a serious expression: “We currently have a playing field of topics that overlap but are not directly related.” And further: “I suspect he received several complex questions, one after the other answered. And now the impression has arisen – and of course it must not and should not arise – that there is a mixture at this point. That the Israeli government, through the nature of its actions, has it in its hand, so to speak, whether anti-Semitism takes place in front of synagogues in Germany. “

Anna Staroselski speaks on “Markus Lanz” (ZDF) about the incidents in Gelsenkirchen: “That is pure hatred of Jews”

The ZDF presenter doesn’t want to let his guest off the hook that easy! Instead, Lanz realizes, almost in shock: “I’m just flying out of the curve rhetorically. I can’t go with that, I’m sorry. What he’s doing there: He puts it into perspective. ”“ It’s anything but a crystal-clear position! ”Says Lanz. Kevin Kühnert, visibly pale, replies in a low voice: “It was an excerpt from an interview.” The other guests at “Markus Lanz” are in a similarly explosive mood.

Regarding the most recent anti-Semitic incidents in Gelsenkirchen, for example, Anna Staroselski says: “Anti-Semitism has never been gone in society. That is pure hatred of Jews! That has absolutely nothing to do with criticism of Israel. This is pure anti-Semitism that is now taking place on the street. ” Green politician Omid Nouripour adds: “It’s unbearable. Nothing justifies this reaction. Therefore the question arises: is there a trigger or a fire accelerator? You have to look closely and reject it extremely hard. “

Conclusion of the show

“Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening is mainly about the serious issue of anti-Semitism. A topic that is still a sad reality in Germany. Even though we are celebrating 1700 years of Jewish life in Germany this year. A lot of work will still be needed before Jews can really feel safe and comfortable in our country. “That is the reality!”, Says Anna Staroselski in an interview with ZDF presenter Markus Lanz. She then aptly summarizes that politicians have to deal with the current problem as quickly as possible, instead of cleaning up stumbling blocks every year.