Armin Laschet recently harshly criticized the government’s corona policy – although he is directly involved in it. In “Markus Lanz” this is analyzed as an unfortunate step towards emancipation.

Hamburg – “The attitude to forbid everything, to be strict, to treat citizens like underage children is still popular”, explained CDU chairman Armin Laschet * recently before the Baden-Württemberg Economic Council. A statement that did not go unnoticed by the public and is, however, controversial. And Laschet even went a step further against the corona policy of the federal government by saying: “You can’t always invent new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again.” Furthermore, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia warned against to measure people’s lives only according to incidence values.

This Corona tirade hit ZDF presenter Markus Lanz apparently so angry that he put the quotes up for discussion in his talk show, although the CDU politician was not personally in the studio. Studio guest Norbert Röttgen * (CDU) clearly had trouble commenting on the statements of his party colleague and initially even made it clear that he did not know whether Laschet had really said it that way. But Laschet’s views of the CDU’s New Year’s reception * in Baden-Württemberg are a fact, so that they subtly but emphatically heat up the mood in the ZDF studio.

Video: CDU boss Laschet distances himself from corona regulations

“I believe that you have to orientate yourself on the number of infections. Incidentally, they were all decided by everyone – the Federal Chancellor and the Prime Minister, ”Röttgen then comments. After all, there is also a good reason for the “new numbers” and that should be communicated: “How do you get from 50 to 35?”, Röttgen asks the group and immediately gives the answer: “Because you can do it with you another, more aggressive virus. ”So it almost seems as if he doesn’t quite agree with the views of his party leader. Even if the lockdown is no longer so “popular”, it is by no means a matter of “paternalism”, according to Röttgen.

Röttgen counters Laschet: “You have to orientate yourself on incidences”

“Our goal can only be to bring this virus under control,” for example through vaccination and testing, the CDU politician explains. Because the cause of the damage caused by the pandemic is not the measures to suppress the virus, but the virus itself. Lanz Röttgen can hardly elicit more criticism, because he remains highly diplomatic. The TV presenter ventures his own dismay: Laschet’s quotes are basically “a paradigm shift – a challenge to one’s own politics”, after all he is saying “what we have all decided together, we do not have it at all meant. “Then Lanz draws a hard conclusion:” And that confuses people completely. ”

The journalist Helene Bubrowski also finds Laschet’s statements anything but “wise”. According to her assumption, the CDU chief wanted to break away from Angela Merkel’s politics. She only recently noticed a carnival car that was a mixture of Merkel with a diamond and Armin Laschet’s face. And of course Laschet wanted to distance himself clearly from this image of a “mini-Merkel”, summarized Bubrowski in “Markus Lanz”.

“Continue Merkeln with Armin Laschet”, was written on Shrove Monday on one of the carnival-themed floats that passed through Düsseldorf. © Fabian Strauch / dpa

If you leave aside the joke that is evident in the conversation of the studio guests on Wednesday evening, another assessment by the journalist has a negative effect. According to Bubrowski, Laschet was quite “on ice” with those statements “in front of people who are close to his competitor Friedrich Merz *”. Because in an insecure society – due to the Corona crisis and difficult-to-understand resolutions – to speak of “paternalism”, she considers it to be above all “extremely problematic”.

Laschet takes a position on the hotly debated statements at Claus Kleber (ZDF)

In the meantime, ZDF has given Armin Laschet the opportunity to comment on his statements at the CDU New Year’s reception. At Claus Kleber in the “ZDF heute-journal”, the party chairman said on Wednesday evening:

I thought of the whole climate. I see some polls where a lot of people still say that’s all right. Some say it has to get harder. And I still advocate weighing it up. Also to consider the child’s best interests. (…) And what livelihoods are at stake at the moment.

New incidence values ​​would “make people feel insecure and that would destroy acceptance”, Laschet said, even though he was behind the number of 35 that had been decided on. As a politician you have to make an effort in “language to take the citizens seriously, to warn that we are still in the middle of the pandemic,” he told Kleber. “One would have to talk about the danger of the mutated virus -” but not from top to bottom, that bothers me from time to time, “said Laschet’s statement on ZDF. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital network.