The Corona summit also occupied Markus Lanz’s ZDF Talk. There is no lack of warnings and demands – at one point, the moderator Lanz is too colorful.

Hamburg – Trump and Corona in Germany – everything is connected: Before “Markus Lanz” gets into the subject of the Corona crisis on Tuesday evening, Elmar Theveßen from Washington is switched on. The ZDF correspondent reports on Donald Trump’s first speech since he left the White House. At the Conservative CPAC conference in Florida over the weekend, he bluntly threatened Republicans who are not on his line.

What does this have to do with the Corona summit? Lanz draws the bow and calculates that 150 million Americans were vaccinated or already sick. They are now “virtually immune”, which is why the talk show host would like to know from epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs where the USA stands in the fight against corona. He puts it into perspective: “It is not entirely certain whether everyone who was infected is really immune. But at least they are very far, that is definitely correct. “

Corona-Talk at “Markus Lanz” – these were the guests on March 2nd:

Elmar Theveßen – Head of the ZDF studio in Washington

– Head of the ZDF studio in Washington Alexander Count Lambsdorff – FDP parliamentary group vice in the Bundestag

– FDP parliamentary group vice in the Bundestag Dr. Petra Bahr – Regional Bishop Hanover and member of the German Ethics Council

– Regional Bishop Hanover and member of the German Ethics Council Simone Lange – Lord Mayor (SPD) of Flensburg

– Lord Mayor (SPD) of Flensburg Prof. Dr. Timo Ulrichs – Epidemiologist at the Acre School of Humanities

Lanz on ZDF: Corona summit is casting its shadow

The fact that the assembled panel is looking forward to the summit on Wednesday is also due to the fact that a draft resolution on the further corona measures had already been made public.

In line with the regional approach, Lanz interviewed Flensburg’s Lord Mayor Simone Lange (SPD) via video switch. In Flensburg, the B-117 variant of the corona virus had spread rapidly since mid-February, to which the municipality responded with a hard lockdown. “Interestingly, many people have also written and signaled that they like this clarity of rules,” reports the SPD politician, but she also describes skepticism and growing resentment. “We notice this on our info telephones, the mood is clearly more restless, people are clearly more angry.”

Before Merkel’s Corona summit: FDP politician Lambsdorff calls for a step-by-step plan

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff would also like a common orientation. The FDP parliamentary group vice in the Bundestag holds an overview graphic of the Robert Koch Institute in the camera and expresses his lack of understanding that companies classified as having low risks must have closed. “What I want from the MPK is reliability and perspective. That means an agreement on a step-by-step plan. ”

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff with Markus Lanz © Screenshot: ZDF / Markus Lanz

Corona lockdown: Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs cautiously pro openings

In line with his profession, the epidemiologist of the group, Ulrichs, is more cautious when it comes to openings: “Now the call for openings is very loud, but in view of these numbers we cannot actually afford to open a large opening without allowing something to run in a controlled manner. For example, the rapid antigen tests, so that you can use them to additionally protect yourself. And above all just one opening at a time so that we can still get things back under control quickly. ”

Lanz interrupts energetically: “That’s not the point at all. People understand that. People understand a lot more than they are sometimes given credit for. But what people also understand, unfortunately, is that in truth we are still poking around in the fog. At some point we turned off the lights and we don’t really know where the infection is happening. ”

Ethics Council member warns at Lanz: Corona as “disaster in slow motion”

“Some people are faced with the ruins of their economic existence”, Lambsdorff describes the overall situation from his point of view: “In every town center there are more companies than in the DAX, we always forget that. Every optician, every flower shop, every fishmonger is his own business. There is an entrepreneur behind it who is at personal risk. “

Theologian Petra Bahr, member of the German Ethics Council, calls for a broader view: “It’s not just about risk assessment.” Although she understands the “longing for step-by-step plans”, she states a “slow-motion catastrophe that obviously does not stick to our plans as we want”. Ulrichs gives in: “It is indeed the case that we should not just look at the 35, but can look at each other: How can we manage to open again despite an increased and unstable infection rate. And that is quite possible, the other countries are also showing us a little bit. “

Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” talk

The rather sober debate shows how important the Prime Minister’s Conference on Wednesday is. Because none of the discussants is a decision-maker, the discussion was somewhat like shadow boxing. The interesting topic of hospital care only comes up at the end, Lanz concludes: “We should go into the topic in greater depth when the fog clears. At what point our medicine is geared towards making money above all else. That is what brings the pandemic to light. “