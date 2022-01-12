Home page politics

“Markus Lanz” doesn’t skimp on criticism of Corona measures. SPD politician Manuela Schwesig therefore finds it difficult to control herself.

Hamburg – “Those who have been boosted will no longer need to present a test from tomorrow,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) on Tuesday evening at the beginning of “Markus Lanz”. That makes the host sit up and take notice, Lanz asks: “Does that mean, whoever got boosted today, can sit in your restaurant tonight?” “But from tomorrow it will be the same. If you get boosted tomorrow morning, you can go to the restaurant in the evening without a test. “

“Yes, but it has no real protection,” replies talk show host Lanz, “this boost doesn’t work at all in this short time.” His opinion: “If it were about health protection, it would make sense to ask people eight or nine days in the restaurant. ”Schwesig evades and invokes the current resolutions of the Ministerial Presidents’ Conference (MPK), which provide the same rule uniformly for Germany. “This is also a sign that we are not just relying on strictness,” she says: “Epidemiologically, there is always a gap somewhere, there is no one hundred percent security. But one thing is clear: those who are double vaccinated and boosted – that is a lot better health protection than not at all. “

Corona vaccination only pro forma? Vaccinations in the morning and in a restaurant in the evening – that’s possible in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Moderator Lanz turns to the immunologist Timo Ulrichs, who also doubts the regulation: “You should wait a few days until the full effect occurs.” “Is that not a medical decision, but a political decision?” , Lanz brings the journalist Kaja Klapsa into the group. Their opinion: “I think that’s both and in that case I would also say that that’s okay.” “Am I too strict now, yes?” Lanz asks himself. He worries that such decisions may be reckless with high incidences of omicrons.

Johannes Nießen, head of the Cologne health department, clearly classifies the MPK decision: “In that case, I think it’s a political decision. But we are first of all grateful to the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor that the quarantine has now been standardized. ”However, his level of knowledge from North Rhine-Westphalia is“ that one week has to be waited until the boost, as Professor Ulrichs said, also worked before you can go into the restaurant with 2G +. ”“ That’s how it is, ”confirms talk show host Lanz.

New corona rules annoy Markus Lanz: “I can no longer keep up”

Lanz is annoyed that the same rules do not apply across Germany. He refers to Bavaria, which has already announced that it will waive the obligation to test in restaurants: “I can no longer keep up,” he says desperately in the direction of Schwesig. She answers understandingly and gratefully accepts the ball against Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder: “Yes, you are not alone, I would say, Mr. Lanz. That is of course difficult if we make decisions together in the MPK and then they are not implemented. I can totally understand the desire for uniform rules and I am in favor of uniform rules myself. “

“I’m also surprised that the prime ministers of all people, who pushed the MPK very much on the epidemiological emergency, are now the ones who in some cases do not fully implement the rules,” Schwesig continues.

Talk host Lanz then opened the debate about the correctness of Corona reporting numbers with a critical face. Lanz refers to a court ruling from Greifswald and turns to Schwesig again: “You took the 100 beds, not the 600 that are actually available to you, and said: These 100 are our hundred percent. Is that correct? “” No, that is not correct, “replies Schwesig soberly and continues:” It is not a defeat either, Mr. Lanz, on the contrary. We have in the Infection Protection Act that we have to follow the hospitalization rate, i.e. the people who come to the hospital. But that doesn’t say much about how many of them come to the intensive care unit. ”

Schwesig explains that she is even happy about the court ruling: “So that people understand it, we have stated: How many beds do we have for Corona?” But of course we have an eye on everyone. The court said that we are looking at the intensive capacities for assessing the situation, is correct. We are very happy about that, it is the support. But they say: Please indicate the overall location and not just the Corona beds alone. We’ll do that now. “All of this serves the political goal” that we continue to ensure that everyone in our country can go to an intensive care unit. Whether I have an accident, a heart attack or a serious corona disease. ”

Corona number chaos at “Markus Lanz”: How many intensive care beds are occupied?

But host Lanz does not give up, he wants to get down to proportionality: “It makes a difference whether I give up: We have 100 beds, 80 of which are occupied by corona patients. That’s 80 percent, that sounds very dramatic. But if I take the 600 beds as a basis for assessment, then of course I have a completely different situation. “” That is a misunderstanding, Mr. Lanz, “intervenes Schwesig.” You are of course absolutely right. Not only can we look at 100 beds out of 600, we never did. The whole 600 beds are needed, they were there before and were needed. ”85 percent of all intensive care beds in their country are currently occupied.

“I understand the idea behind it,” Lanz brushes aside Schwesig’s answer and addresses studio guest Nießen: “If you do it like that, when you say: watch out, we have 80 percent of the intensive care beds in the country, then people will be scared. But if these 80 percent are 80 beds out of 100, but I actually have 600 beds available, that’s a weird picture. “Nießen takes a deep breath and looks for help in the direction of the studio ceiling:” Well, you have to say first … “Mr. Lanz, sorry, I have to contradict you,” Schwesig grabs the Cologne man.

Manuela Schwesig at “Markus Lanz”: “You are really misrepresenting it!”

Schwesig criticizes Lanz’s point of view: “You are misrepresenting it! I agree with you if the 500 beds were free, but they are not free. They are occupied with a lot of other serious illnesses. And we also shoveled the 100 free for Corona, that’s what it’s about. I agree with you, if it were that the others were free. But it is not like that. Do you understand? ”, She says in a tone that makes Lanz difficult to understand. “I understand that,” answers talk show host Lanz in a thoughtful pose, before asking: “These other 500 beds that are still there have now been full of non-corona patients for all these months?”

“Yes, of course, they are needed”, Schwesig answers patiently and continues: “At the large University Clinic Greifswald we were in the situation before Christmas that we were on the verge of not making it at all. Serious, important operations have been postponed. That shows how dramatic the situation is there. When I tell people, for example, you have to postpone a tumor operation for another week or two, then it’s no longer a trivial matter. ”

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

Talk host Markus Lanz assumed in an interview with the politician Manuela Schwesig (SPD), who was switched on via video on Tuesday evening, trickery in terms of corona numbers. Schwesig’s contradiction remains factual and polite: “I keep it with the two scientists in the round.” On Twitter, however, ZDF viewers talk about the host moderating in “lateral thinker mode”. Lanz’s thesis: “It’s about the fact that many people have the impression that there is such a basic excitement, many say alarmism. So there is an apocalypse every day, so to speak, and possibly there is no apocalypse at all. ”He has invited support from the journalist Kaja Klapsa, who primarily focuses on the hospitalization rate as unsuitable. The experts Timo Ulrichs and Johannes Nießen contradict the duo and do not adopt their criticism as their own, but hope that the endemic phase will start in spring. (Hermann Racke)