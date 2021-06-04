“Markus Lanz” debates corona vaccinations and possible side effects. Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch finds himself in a cross-examination at the end.

Hamburg – The “Markus Lanz” round will debate the relationship between politics, media and science on Thursday evening. Why there is always a crunch between politics, media and science becomes clear at the beginning of the program: Left-wing politician Dietmar Bartsch describes it as a “scandal” that the EU was not able to get more vaccine earlier and adds: “That costs human life.”

“Markus Lanz” guests agree: The achievement of science is remarkable, the media response is expandable

Science advocate Harald Lesch grabs in between. “If we had talked a year ago about the fact that in one year we could vaccinate so many people, we would all have cheered and hugged each other with joy. (…) Instead we talk about the fact that it is a scandal, that there is not enough of it, that it is a scandal, that everything is too late. It’s no brainer to make this stuff. “

Buyx thinks that “appreciation for the good of the vaccine” is important and Lesch is “right from the bottom of my heart”. Nevertheless, in retrospect it is clear: “We are already much slower.” Why the recently achieved vaccination record did not generate any major media coverage is a mystery to her. “Amazingly, the discussion is that we managed to vaccinate 1.4 million people in one day – the US couldn’t do it, England couldn’t do it, Israel couldn’t do it – it actually didn’t explode that much, as I would have expected. So we had a real focus on the negative point, from my perception too little on the positive. “

Corona: Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Co: Will the vaccine soon no longer be in short supply?

The taz-Journalist Anna Lehmann thinks, however, that the question of the shortage of vaccines is not suitable for scandalizing – and assumes that it will soon be obsolete. “The supply problem will be resolved in the next few weeks. But then there is a distribution problem, ”she explains.

The real scandal is that “we are becoming a two-class society between vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the freedoms associated with this.” Buyx also attests to a “question of social division” in the field of vaccination, which cannot be ignored. Bartsch contradicts and says: “We have such a huge division through the pandemic, really not first and foremost through vaccination. I expressly do not share that. ”With regard to the causes of the social division, he refers to the development of wealth and poverty – the number of billionaires in Germany alone rose from 29 to 156 during the pandemic.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 1st:

Dietmar Bartsch – Left party leader and top candidate

– Left party leader and top candidate Anna Lehmann – journalist

– journalist Prof. Alena Buyx – Chair of the German Ethics Council

– Chair of the German Ethics Council Prof. Harald Lesch – Science journalist

The quartet then discusses the issue of vaccinating children. Lehmann, herself a mother of four, sums up the situation as follows: “The European Medicines Agency says hü, the Standing Vaccination Commission says hott. And politics says: Do it. ”This makes her feel insecure. Buyx has an explanation ready: “That is because some say: The most important thing is that the vaccination does not cause any side effects, any serious problems. And the others say: We are dealing with an infection that we do not want children to have because we also see risks there. “

In the meantime, however, there is so-called “real-world data that cannot simply be pushed away,” says Buyx. Later she adds: “There has never been a real long-term effect with vaccines in the history of vaccines that did not show up in the first month or two.” There are over 150 million adults vaccinated with Biontech and three million teenagers vaccinated worldwide. “That’s not nothing. So if there really was something serious now, then you would see it. I find that totally reassuring. “

Dietmar Bartsch bursts the collar for a moment with “Markus Lanz”

Lanz Bartsch and his Left Party, which is in the bottom of the polls, devotes the last half an hour of the show. With Lehmann, Lanz has a diligent colleague at his side, who torments Bartsch with unpleasant questions and allegations. This includes, for example, the accusation of orienting the left on the issue of migration to party colleague Sahra Wagenknecht, instead of confessing to the party’s offspring: “You didn’t dare say: Dear people, you are welcome, Sahra, you are wrong.”

Lehmann’s thesis: “Why are you doing this? Because you have made the alliance with the Wagenknechtians and are afraid that you will not be re-elected in the parliamentary group. How did you get on the narrow board that I won’t be re-elected? I am re-elected in every election, you can be sure of that. You can measure me by that. As long as I’m running, you don’t have to worry about that. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

Markus Lanz’s group debates the social role of science, especially Buyx and Lesch. Among other things, she investigates the question of whether the closeness between science and politics created by the corona pandemic can also be maintained with a view to the climate crisis. The final cross-examination of talk show host Lanz and the journalist Anna Lehmann, who pissed off the left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, was clearly fun for Lanz in particular.