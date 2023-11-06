A new report has been filed against Julian F., the 24-year-old man suspected of abuse at at least one family where he offered himself as a babysitter. The victim is F.’s nephew, who was between 11 and 12 years old at the time. F. is also suspected of abusing animals. It concerns a pig and a dog, the Public Prosecution Service announced.
