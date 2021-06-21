The Nets close the season closed with the elimination at the hands of the Bucks. And they prepare the next steps

The pill remains hard to digest even 48 hours after the dramatic elimination at the end of an exciting race-7. The Nets built to go all the way stop in the second round, eliminated by the Bucks, who now become the favorites for the title for the Las Vegas bookmakers, and by a good dose of bad luck, coming in the form of injuries to two of the Big Three , James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

the words – “It hurts and it should be so – comments the General Manager of the Nets Sean Marks in the meeting with the press – this is the good and the bad of pro sport. Life goes on and now we have to focus our attention on the offseason, the goal of course remains to strengthen the team. I don’t consider this season a failure, now we have the opportunity to grow and mature, also taking advantage of the mistakes made ”.

the future – Several important decisions await the New York management, starting with how to manage expiring players who have played an important role in this league such as Griffin, Green and Brown. “We would be happy if they stayed with us but they too have to look around and understand what they want to do – continues Marks – as regards Dinwiddie, however, he remains on the table, in case we fail to find an agreement, a potential sign and trade, we’ll see. Certainly in the coming weeks we will do a series of evaluations with the technical staff to understand how to proceed. We must try to make non-dictated analyzes of the emotions of the moment, it is important to be positive but also brutally honest about the mistakes made. Having said that, I am incredibly proud of everyone’s work, from the players to the coaching staff, to the management and I look forward to the future with great optimism ”.

nash – It’s not easy to put a good face on a bad situation at a time like this, when the wound is still fresh. Steve Nash, however, prefers to take the positive side of a season marked by injuries and unpredictable events, such as the retirement of a player who would have played an important role in the playoffs like LaMarcus Aldridge. “Things did not go as we would have liked – underlines the Canadian coach – but we will need these lessons for the future. We must use the disappointment we feel to motivate the group and prepare ourselves as best we can for the next championship ”. The coaching staff will be very different in October with some Nash assistants, from Mike D’Antoni in the first place (very close to the Portland bench) to Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn, sought after by several NBA clubs. “I really think that the staff will change radically because some of our assistants will become head coaches and they deserve it – closes Nash – we are talking about highly trained coaches who have made a fundamental contribution to the team this year”.

