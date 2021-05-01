The feet contain many clues to one’s health and can indicate the risk of developing a serious health condition related to the liver.

An unhealthy liver while ignoring symptoms can progress to fatty liver disease, a serious condition that everyone wants to avoid.

Before the disease progresses, the feet often give clues and signs that the liver is not working properly.

There are three signs on the feet that warn that someone is at risk of developing fatty liver disease, and Dr. Eric Berg explains: “The appearance of the feet gives a lot of indications to a person’s general health because the heart has to send blood all the way down the feet and back through a system.” “Blood vessels. Usually if there is a problem in the liver there will be a problem with the blood vessels. A person will notice small red and brown spots that can be shiny on the lower leg.”

This is a sign of poor circulation and usually a liver problem.

Dr Berg noted that cracked heels are a sign of a vitamin B3 deficiency or a deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids, and one of the liver’s functions is to produce vitality and help you absorb these fatty acids.

Thus cracked heels could indicate a problem with the liver.

The third sign is itchy feet, and it is usually found on the bottom of the foot. Dr Berg said: “This indicates a fluid reserve in the liver and could indicate that the ingested liver could also be a reserve of bile and histamine build-up, which warns of a liver problem.”

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, part of the National Institutes of Health, chronic liver disease was investigated.

The study found that itching is one of the symptoms that chronic liver disease patients suffer from.

The study indicated that although itching may not be directly related to liver disease outlook or outcomes, a recent systematic review showed that itching has an effect on health-related quality of life in patients with liver biliary disease.

She added: “Itching may be an indication of liver transplantation even in the absence of liver failure.”

Studies have indicated that bile secretion can be impaired in a variety of liver diseases.

One study suggests a theory that liver disease can increase levels of bile salts, which then collect under the skin, leading to itching.

Other research reported that abnormal levels of bilirubin stimulate peripheral sensory neurons.

Medical News Today said there is a theory that high levels of histamine can cause itching.

The health site added, “One study indicates that there are high levels of histamine in people with biliary liver disease. However, the authors note that there is no relationship between the severity of itching and the concentration of histamine.”