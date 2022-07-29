The first day of free practice in Hungary provided reassuring answers for the Ferrari, arrived in Budapest with the intention of dominating the weekend and taking home the double ‘announced’ by Binotto at the end of the unfortunate French GP, which ended with the fifth place of Carlos Sainz and the bitter retirement of Charles Leclerc. The men of the Cavallino know that the remaining hopes for the title pass from a show of strength on the Magyar track, which is perfectly suited to the technical characteristics of the reds. Today everything went as planned, with Sainz setting the fastest time in PL1 and Leclerc doing the same in the second session. The F1-75 appeared dominant both on the flying lap and in terms of the race, generating almost resignation at Red Bull.

Helmut Marko aligned with the thought of Max Verstappen and speaking of tomorrow’s qualifying he indicated “the rain”As Milton Keynes’s only possible ally to try to prevent an all-red front row. “THE changes we have made from PL1 to PL2 have not been productive at all – recognized the manager of Graz a Sky Germany – we have to see if we can find a better compromise, but Ferrari superiority is scary. Especially with medium tires. It will be very difficult and you cannot count on something wrong [alla Ferrari]”Marko concluded.

Just about the bad weather there are also those who hypothesize that qualifying could be postponed to Sunday morning if the rain turns out to be too intense. He spoke of this – again to the German satellite broadcaster – Beat Zhender. In fact, the Alfa Romeo team manager underlined how “if the weather forecast really turns out to be the way it is now, it may well be that we won’t be able to drive tomorrow “. In the worst case, in his opinion, the qualification would be postponed to “Sunday morning”.