“I am half Peruvian and half Chilean”says Marko Zaror proudly over Zoom. The actor, whom we will soon see in the cinema (from this 23rd) as one of the villains in the movie John Wick 4 sharing scenes with Keanu Reeves, is an expert in martial arts inspired by his Peruvian mother, Gina Aguad (black belt in karate), and the mythical Bruce Lee. At just 19 years old, Zaror left for Mexico and then to Los Angeles, where he began his career as a stunt double for big stars like Dwayne Johnson, until now when he got his great opportunity to have his own character in this important saga.

— How about your experience in John Wick playing a villain like Chidi?

— Chidi is the one who does the dirty work for Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), so I’m on that side of the universe. I don’t know if you’ll like me after the movie, but the character is very entertaining because they allowed me to add all these Latin elements to it, so I’m happy.

— How has it been sharing scenes with Keanu Reeves?

— Incredible, a lot of learning and inspiration. Working with him was very powerful, seeing a person totally dedicated to what he does, so professional and prepared. It really is John Wick. He himself drives the cars, the weapons and he does it with an impressive mastery. I had to see him drive the car with one hand and shoot with the other. Those things that you see and think are effects, and no. Keanu has received stage training of the highest level; So it’s a delight to work with him. Also, he is humble and loving, just like a real life superhero.

— Your beginnings were doing risk scenes and dubbing actors like Dwayne Johnson.

“Yes. I have done martial arts all my life. My mother, who is Peruvian, was a martial artist and I started when I was very young. Later, that led me to start as a stunt double for actors like the Rock in the film the treasure of the amazon. To do this, you must be very prepared, very focused, you must have the discipline of an athlete, of high performance. That’s how I started and then that led me to work on independent martial arts and action films in Chile. Later, we went to festivals and these made me known in the martial arts industry. So, they started calling me for movies like Undefeated 3 and this big break, John Wick, which was like wow!

— Being a Latino actor, has it been difficult to get this far, as it has happened to others? Have you ever felt discouraged or perhaps discriminated against?

— I believe that, like everything in life, this is not a 100-meter race, but a marathon. The question is complicated because when one discovers what one wants to do in life and does it with dedication and love and understands that that is what one is in this world for, in the end if opportunities come, one is going to take them. Now, I receive this great call (John Wick 4), which would be like consolidating my career in the largest film industry of this genre. So, it’s twenty-odd years of work, discipline and dedication, but towards something that I’m passionate about. The luck I had was inspired by my mom, but also by Bruce Lee, because when I saw him for the first time, at the age of five, I said: ‘This is what I want to do’.

— Pedro Pascal (‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Last of Us’), your countryman, is a renowned Chilean actor. Do you consider that in some way he is a Latin reference who opened doors?

— I don’t know him, I haven’t been lucky, but I’ve seen his work and he’s a tremendous actor. And I think it’s always important that anyone who does well inspires other kids to dare to follow their dreams. It is important that more people follow his path to help others. Life is so short that it is better to risk it for what one likes.