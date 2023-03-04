Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko strongly believes in wonder boy Max Verstappen, but that has been on the edge once.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull is a unit. It is the team where he scored his first victory, had his first chance against the ever-dominant Mercedes and Max has already won a title twice with Red Bull. It probably won’t surprise you that the Red Bull honchos are also happy with MV1.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen

To some extent, Max owes his career to Helmut Marko. The Red Bull advisor, who can still often be found in the paddock, was one of the ambassadors to get Max Verstappen to Toro Rosso in 2015 and the switch to Red Bull in 2016 was also largely thanks to Marko. And Marko is still confident.

“Still amazes me”

In an interview with The Telegraph Helmut Marko has enough words of praise about Max Verstappen. For example, the Austrian claims that Verstappen still has more to offer because he even surprises Marko. How Max handles the pressure, for example. “In Zandvoort you have all the pressure on your shoulders because the whole crowd wants you to win. And then he wins it like it’s nothing.”

Fear of leaving

Helmut and Max is therefore two hands on one stomach and thanks to a contract up to and including 2028 you can say that the two-unit Max Verstappen and Red Bull is still tenable. Still, Marko is asked if he was ever afraid that Verstappen would leave Red Bull. To that he says “yes”. And during the season in 2017. After a good debut year, Max suffered in 2017 from what Red Bull itself suffered from, namely the Renault power source. It turned out to be quite unreliable, resulting in many failures. That can frustrate a driver enormously, especially if you have not been with a potent team that long. Red Bull then explained what the problems were and Max understood that according to Marko. For example, they have also involved Max in the talks with Honda about the new power source and also with the new deal with Ford for 2026.

We all know that Max stayed with Red Bull and will now stay for a while. This is already Max Verstappen’s ninth season in F1 and this year Red Bull initially seems to be very fast again.

