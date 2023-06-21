Wolff’s mistake

Even before the Canadian Grand Prix, the Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, he had admitted a big mistake he made a few years ago: “My regret is not having taken Max Verstappen”. A mistake which, now that the Brackley-based company is not experiencing its best period in terms of results compared to the absolute domination imposed from 2014 to 2021, could weigh even more on the conscience of the Austrian manager, even more so after the success of the Dutch driver in Montreal . One victory allowed the Red Bull number 1 to equal Ayrton Senna’s number of wins, equal to 41.

One step away from Mercedes

Always considered a leading element of the Red Bull Junior Team, Verstappen it was actually a lot near the passage in Mercedes in the period in which the Dutchman had left karting to start his experience with single-seaters. However, the negotiations with the young talent’s entourage broke down when Wolff decided to focus his attention more on Esteban Ocon, who also became a Formula 1 driver but without the two world titles won by Verstappen. most likely on his way to his world championship hat-trick.

The race that convinced Marko

A choice that has been repeatedly contested by enthusiasts and insiders, including the Red Bull director Helmut Marko. The latter, to the microphones of Algemeen Dagbladmade particular reference to a Formula 3 race held at Norisring, when Verstappen, then 16 years old and later destined for his debut in F1 without first moving from Formula 2, gave two seconds per lap compared to the other drivers in wet track conditions: “Was his talent not visible enough in Formula 3? At that time I don’t know exactly where Toto was – he has declared – when I saw Max at the Norisring, it was already clear to me that he had something special”.

Will Verstappen break all-time records?

In addition, Marko denied Verstappen’s words concerning his lack of interest in statistics, to the point of admitting that the Dutchman could even break the absolute record for victories in Formula 1: “Max knows all those figures, he knows everything – he added – when Schumacher retired, I thought: ‘Wow, his record will stand forever’. But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too confident, but I believe anything is possible. The regulations are relatively stable until 2025, and in 2026 we will have our engine project which looks really promising. We have very good people and a good factory, and we have Max, who is under contract with us until 2028 and hasn’t reached his limit yet. It is still under development. He does everything very easily, as if there is no pressure for him. Let’s see how far we can go together“.