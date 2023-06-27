Stop at zero

After the first eight races of this 2023 season, there are only two riders who have not yet been able to collect championship points in the championship: these are two of the three rookies, Logan Sargeant and Nyck DeVries. In reality, the Dutchman, despite never having played a full season in F1, had debuted last year in the Circus with Williams, replacing Alex Albon in the Italian GP. On the Monza circuit, the 2021 Formula E champion had amazed by reaching a unexpected ninth place finish and with it his first career points.

Expectations disappointed

That result earned De Vries the call in AlphaTauri for the current season. The Faenza team had to replace Pierre Gasly, who migrated to Alpine, and decided to bet his chips on the talent that grew up in the Mercedes nursery. However, the bet is not paying off for the moment. The AT04 with which the Red Bull junior team is tackling this year certainly doesn’t help, but De Vries has disappointed expectations. The Dutchman made too many mistakes and so far he’s losing badly to his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, both in qualifying and in the race.

Schumacher alternative

His future seems to hang by a thread and now even his choice has become a cause for discussion within the Red Bull family. Franz Tost, team principal of AlphaTauri, has in fact revealed that the choice of him, at the end of last year, had gone on the German Mick Schumacher. Pressure from Milton Keynes, however, blew up the deal with the former Haas driver, linked up to the Ferrari Academy until last year. But from whom did the decisive push to sign De Vries come? The answer is clear: Helmut Marko.

Disagreement at the top

It was the Red Bull consultant himself who admitted it, without particular hesitation, but now it appears regret his decision. In fact, Marko explained that he even clashed with the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, to get De Vries signed. An episode that reveals how the two men of reference – at a managerial level – of Red Bull are not always aligned. Intervened in the podcast InsideLinethe 80-year-old from Graz explained with him and Horner “Not often, but sometimes” disagree on the purchase of pilots: “The last case I would say is that of Nyck de Vries. And at the moment it seems that he [Horner] was right. This is AlphaTauri – he concluded – but since we are a big family, we exchange views. AND he wasn’t a big fan of Nyck de Vries“.