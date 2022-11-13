With Max Verstappen in the front row and Kevin Magnussen with Haas on pole, it was reasonable to expect another easy success for Red Bull in the Brazilian Sprint. The choice to mount the Medium tire for the 24 laps scheduled on the world champion’s car – the only one on the grid together with Nicholas Latifi (Williams), however, proved to be decidedly wrong, given that the Dutchman, once he grabbed the first position, is gradually backward. Verstappen thus concluded al fourth place under the checkered flag, after the overtaking against him completed by Russell, Sainz and Hamilton, and in the long race scheduled today he will start from the second row of the grid. Red Bull in the interviews following the Sprint did not deny the difficulties, so much so that Sergio Perez has openly declared that he sees his team at Interlagos behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

And also the analysis of Helmut Markohistorical consultant of the Anglo-Austrian team, did not differ much from that of its driver: “There Medium rubber it didn’t work, it was one wrong choice. We believed we had an advantage towards the end. But our clear weak point was the central sector, where in some laps we lost almost a second. We weren’t fast enough ”. The former driver from Graz has no illusions in view of the traditional race, scheduled for the Italian evening (7 pm): “It will be hard work to try to solve the problems overnight. We can’t change much. Mercedes was strong and we have to acknowledge that without envy. We will see what we can do for tomorrow ”. One of the themes will be that relating to tires: “Either we did something wrong or others have improved a lot. Max quickly suffered from overheating of the front tires. In PL2 the asphalt reached 50 °, while in the Sprint there were 30. But we wouldn’t have won even with the Soft, at best we would have finished third ”.