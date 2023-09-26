Marko, other comments on Perez

After the disastrous Japanese Grand Prix, Helmut Marko he preferred to avoid direct attacks on Sergio Perez, indeed cheering him up in front of the media. At 80, the Red Bull advisor has learned the carrot and stick method, which with Checo it certainly works better. The Austrian, however, remains himself and alluded to his driver’s future at Red Bull.

Speaking about the scenarios of Red Bull and AlphaTauri, Marko underlined that Perez has a contract until 2024, but that in Milton Keynes they have to think about the future and plan the seasons from 2025 onwards. Perez – then – will be 35 years old, and Daniel Ricciardo 36, when historically Red Bull has relied on the under 30s, if not on very young people to launch into Formula 1.

Marko’s words

“Checo has a contract until 2024. Ricciardo wants to return to Red Bull, this is clearly his goal. To do this, however, it must offer adequate performance. Tsunoda is an emerging young player, Lawson is 21 years old but has shown the potential he has. We certainly have to think about the future. Both Ricciardo and Perez are over the 30-year mark, and it will depend on them, what they have in mind, how long they want to continue driving. We must be prepared for this. And this is ideally the case with Lawson“.

The hypotheses for 2025

In short, Lawson will be on the bench in 2024 but will have to be ready, following the example of Ricciardo, who entered the current World Cup in place of Nyck de Vries. The New Zealander scored in the points in his third Formula 1 grand prix, finishing ahead of Tsunoda on both occasions when both crossed the finish line. At the moment he may be the number one candidate to take over the Red Bull seat starting from 2025, but Marko’s recent appreciation of Lando Norris must not exclude the hypothesis of an “external solution” which Red Bull has also successfully used in 2021, when Perez replaced Alex Albon.