“We got the answers we were looking for. The speed is there and we have fixed the reliability problems. Plus we know we have room for improvement “. Like this Helmut Marko has filed a decidedly fat weekend in Imola for Red Bull, which has forfeited 58 of the 59 points available, celebrating with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez a double that the Milton Keynes team had not celebrated since 2016, when Daniel Ricciardo preceded the Dutch in Sepang at the end of a battle as exciting as it is correct.

The consultant of the Anglo-Austrian team had teased Max Verstappen after Melbourne for errors in qualifying. “Maybe he needs another world title”were the words of Marko who, regarding the reliability problems of Red Bull, had emphasized that these knockouts had transformed his pupil into a time bomb ready to explode due to too many zeros for non-his faults that are currently affecting the ranking of the reigning champion, always on target the two times he reached the finish line.

“What a wonderful Sunday”, the class of 1997 beamed over the radio once they crossed the finish line in Imola. Helmut Marko applauded the performance of the Dutchman and that of Sergio Perez: “Max drove with great authority showing incredible confidence. I don’t know if he was restless before, but this weekend the mastery of the vehicle and the serenity behind the wheel were evident “said Marko joined by the German newspaper F1-insider.com. Sergio Perez also continues to offer performance at the height: “Checo is more and more at ease within the team and in the car, the double is the logical consequence of these factors. When the car has the right balance and the tires do not suffer from graining Max can pull the maximum potential out of the car. But we still have room for improvement ”.