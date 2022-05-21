The first five races of the season, net of the reliability problems suffered by Red Bull in Bahrain and Australia, had had one constant: challenge to two between Ferrari and the Milton Keynes team. A duel that was repeated both in qualifying and in the race, swinging the pendulum first towards the red and then in favor of the Austrian team. The Friday sessions held on the Montmelò circuit in Spain, however, added a rather intriguing variable to this equation: the Mercedes. In fact, in FP1 and FP2 the Anglo-German team amazed, showing itself rather competitive both on the flying lap and – above all – on the race pace. Even Hamilton and Russell’s long runs were better than Charles Leclerc’s.

An unexpected situation which, if confirmed this afternoon in qualifying, would open the scenario to a race for pole position open to six drivers. This balance also amazed Helmut Markowho from the Red Bull garage tried to analyze the performance of competitors. “In terms of long runs we were the best, followed by Mercedes and then Ferrari – told the site RacingNews365 – it is difficult to introduce valid updates with the current technical rules. Just look at how long it took Mercedes to solve its problems. I am particularly surprised by Ferrari’s poor long runs and tire wear “.

Marko also wanted to underline the important chances that the silver arrows could have on this track, also facilitated by Ferrari’s difficulties in managing the tires. “I find it surprising that Mercedes is suddenly second in class– Marko highlighted – we’ll see if it shows this pace also in qualifying. Their long runs show that they are on the right track. The battle for pole will be between three teams. Qualifying has traditionally been very important in Spain, because overtaking is very difficult here. Due to Ferrari’s tire wear, different strategies will be possible, given that the climate will be increasingly warmer “.