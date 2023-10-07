Max III

An undeniable and exponential growth season after season: a perfect champion, capable of grinding down opponents and teammates. Max Verstappen he has fully entered the ranks of the greats in the history of Formula 1 and with his third title of his career now he can look into the eyes of absolute legends such as Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, ​​Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.

The Dutchman also showed his talent in the Qatar Sprintwho crowned him champion, managing to keep his cool despite finishing fifth in the initial stages until reaching the second final position. Verstappen only had to surrender to an extraordinary Oscar Piastri, who had taken those two seconds of gap that could not be bridged at the checkered flag.

Marko is beaming

Helmut Marko For years now he has been showering praise on his pupil, chosen and placed in the car – in Toro Rosso – when he was not yet of age. And the Austrian had no hesitation in giving him a Red Bull at just 18 years old – relegating Daniil Kvyat after just 4 races in 2016 – which was immediately repaid by Verstappen with a debut victory in Barcelona. Now Max is a three-time world champion and is marking a new Red Bull era.

“Incredible! I’ve known Max for ten years now, but he never ceases to amaze me”a smiling Marko explained to Viaplay, adding: “He keeps getting better, it’s incredible. The Safety Car unfortunately ruined our strategy, otherwise we could have aimed for victory. But we are world champions, and that’s what counts.”

The insatiable Marko encouraged the team to stay focused on Sunday’s race: “Fwe will have a small party in the hotel, not a long one, because we want to win the grand prize. You need to stay fit and fully focused.”