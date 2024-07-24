New policy at Red Bull

Max Verstappen completed a stint in the virtual Spa 24 Hours from midnight to 03:00 on the night between Saturday and Sunday, therefore a few hours before the Hungarian Grand Prix. Obviously there was no shortage of controversy given that, unlike what happened in Imola, Verstappen finished the race in fifth position due to a series of factors that led him to be very critical – to put it mildly – on the radio towards Red Bull.

“Verstappen’s tone was that of someone who had slept little at night”the sting of a journalist of Sky Sports UKan ‘open net goal’ that Red Bull has decided to avoid as a precaution in the next race weekends. This was explained by Helmut Marko in his usual post-race ‘column’ hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com.

“Verstappen had slept the seven hours that his biorhythm needs, that’s not the point, he only covered that race stint because there was a sudden defection in his team. – Marko’s words – anyway we agreed that in the future he will no longer do virtual race stints in the dead of night“.