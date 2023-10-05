Verstappen one step away from the title

For the first time since 2021, Formula 1 returns to Lusail for the second edition of the Qatar Grand Prix. A potentially decisive event for this season, which with six races remaining could officially name the drivers’ world champion after Red Bull’s recent success in the Constructors’ World Championship in Japan: already at the end of the Sprint race on Saturday (which will in turn return after the Belgian GP), mathematics could in fact be successful Max Verstappenwho would win his third consecutive world title.

Helmut Marko’s optimism and the push for Perez

A goal that is not impossible for the Dutchman to achieve, despite never having won in Qatar. Furthermore, the work recently carried out in Lusail included the resurfacing of the track, but for the Red Bull Advisor, Helmut Markoexpectations still remain positive, at least as regards the #1 of the Milton Keynes team: “I think the crucial aspect compared to the race two years ago is that this year the temperatures will be incredibly high – he declared in an interview with Kronen Zeitung – in the evening it will still be 37 degrees, but it looked very good on the simulator. It is clear that Max wants to decide on Saturday, and the chances are very good, especially since sixth place is enough though Pérez wins”. Regarding the Mexican, Marko then underlined his weak point in qualifying, in the hope that a good performance from him will allow him to remove the risk of a comeback by Lewis Hamilton in the general classification: “Qualifying is his handicap. I hope he scores points. Second place in the world championship must be defendedUnfortunately Hamilton is getting closer“.

The relationship between teammates

In addition, the Austrian manager also focused on the figure of Verstappen as a man and as a driver awaiting his victory in the world championship, also focusing on the consequences relating to his teammates, who were having difficulty keeping up with his pace: “As a person, Max has grown a lot – he added – he only celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, but he has a distinct personality. From the pilot’s point of view, it surprises us more and more, with qualifying laps that you wouldn’t think possible. There are no limits to his expectations, the future looks bright. Senna’s teammates also all went into crisis, and Gerhard Berger can tell you something about that, but he was looking for a challenge. Max is a different matter in the complexity of him. I can only think of more mature men like Alonso or Hamilton how they could compete with him.”

Thoughts on Andretti’s entry

In conclusion, Marko also expressed his opinion on the increasingly concrete entry into Formula 1 of another team such as Andrettito which the FIA ​​has given the green light to be able to apply as the eleventh team participating in the world championship: “As a team, we have no legal ability to have a say, but the opinion is clear: if the pie is divided by eleven instead of ten, there must be a balance“.