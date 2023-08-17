Verstappen-Norris, Red Bull dream team impossible

Dreams on one side, reality on the other. It applies to everyone, even in Formula 1 and for those who are dominating this championship. May Helmut Marko and the Red Bull world appreciate Lando Norris it is a fact, but the concrete chances of realizing the deal when the Briton has “freed himself” from McLaren are really low. The reason is only one: Max Verstappen. The presence of the Dutchman, a great friend of the class of 1999, would not allow Marko to build the duo that he would so much like to see on the track. It was the Austrian himself who admitted it.

Mark’s words

“For the public, television and journalists it would certainly be ideal, but not for the management and success of the teamwho as a team wants to win the World Cup“, these are his words to the Germans di Motorsport-Magazin. “It is best if you have some hierarchy where it is clear who is the fastest“.

“In principle we never have a stable order, but the team as a whole, the atmosphere and competitiveness must not suffer. If you have two stars like that, it might not go well: for example Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost only looked after their own interests and put the team in the background“.

The candidates for the post-Perez

Norris or not, it’s clear Red Bull is looking around. Checo he doesn’t seem to give enough guarantees and at the moment his contract (expiring in 2024) risks not being extended. The few alternatives in the hands of Red Bull could save the Mexican. The Milton Keynes-based team needs a contractually free rider from 2025 onwards who doesn’t pose a threat to Verstappen (Super Max will be linked to the team until 2028). All the drivers currently engaged in the top five teams – except perhaps Lance Stroll, whose career has however always been linked to that of his father – do not have the requirements that Red Bull requires. Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon would find it difficult to get back “into the clutches” of Verstappen (the Anglo-Thai would even have refused Marko’s call), while Esteban Ocon has had a tense relationship with the world champion for years. The pilots already present in the Red Bull universe remain and in general those who occupy the slums of the standings. Would they make a difference to a Perez?