After a first part of the season which saw him battle with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen literally took off after the summer break, taking the second consecutive title in Japan. Despite highly prestigious results and although the Dutchman has been racing in Formula 1 since 2015, the Hasselt native has continued to amaze, proving to be particularly adept at adapting to changes, both between 2021 and 2022, and with respect to evolution. of the current season. An aspect, the latter, which did not go unnoticed by Helmut Marko, consultant of Red Bull – of which he is responsible for young drivers program – and that of the class of 1997 has followed every race from a privileged position.

“Verstappen drives with more confidence than ever and developed a greater overview of the race. At the same time, however, he has transformed into a man who whispers to tires“Declared the winner of the 1971 Les Mans 24 Hours in a long interview with the German television station ntv. “He is able to ride on the soft compound longer than his rivals, even if the latter may have a harder tire ”, continued Marko who hinted at a certain ‘amazement’.

“I haven’t seen his limit yet, since once inside the cockpit he is so sure of himself from the first practice session, right from the first lap. In the wet, he is two seconds faster than the rest of the group in the first laps. The only detail – the head of the Austrian team paused again – is that it needs excellent grip and precision at the front, while the rear setting does not affect it that much. Precisely this feature does nothing but annoy the other pilots“. As proof of this adaptability, Marko indicated the evolution of the 2022 season: “In the early stages of the season, Max Verstappen was as fast as Sergio Perez with a car that didn’t suit his driving style, but since the car was updated based on his indications, he was half a second faster“.

Indeed, the radio communications from the Dutch driver during the race weekends have often focused on understeer problems which made it difficult to understand and predict the behavior of the front axle of his RB18. Only in Austria did Verstappen face obvious rear traction problems on a weekend in which Red Bull did not find the correct load level following updates that excessively increased the overheating of the rear axle.