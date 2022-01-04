The world title won by Max Verstappen in 2021 it not only stopped Mercedes ‘absolute domination in the turbo-hybrid era of F1 – in which the German team had conquered all the drivers’ championships from 2014 to 2020 – but also wrote an important page in the history of Red Bull: for the first time since 2013, in fact, the Austrian team has returned to establish itself in the Circus after the triumphs of Sebastian Vettel, which for four consecutive seasons had established itself as the only one capable of getting on top of the world at the wheel of a Red Bull. Now, with the success of Verstappen, the Dutchman has joined the German in the list of world champions of the Milton Keynes house. Moreover, both share a particular aspect in their respective careers: before joining Red Bull, they had in fact played their first seasons in F1 with the Red Bull, only to get the promotion from the elder sister of the Faenza team. A step made possible by Helmut Marko, Head of the Red Bull youth program.

The same manager, during an interview with ServusTV, he also made a direct comparison between the two drivers, coming to affirm a certain superiority of Verstappen over Vettel, despite the latter’s advantage in terms of world championship victories: “No doubt Max is stronger – commented the 78-year-old from Graz – and it is distinguished by the fact that Verstappen does not need a warm-up, a warm-up lap. When it rains, the others do five or eight laps, while he goes out and sets the fastest time right away. No one in Jeddah knew the trail. While the others were still ‘exploring’ the track he goes out and records three times the fastest sectors. This is one of its most fascinating qualities “.

In conclusion, Marko also underlined the growth of the Dutchman in recent years, starting with the victory obtained in the 2016 Spanish GP, when he set the record for the youngest driver to achieve success in F1 at the age of 17, precisely in the occasion of his debut with Red Bull: “And a little’ less aggressive – he added – and now he is able to better analyze the general picture. This is an important difference. In the early years he wanted to be the fastest at all times and under all circumstances. Now he has learned to control himself, and he does so only if it is absolutely necessary. In any case, he had already shown this maturity even during his very first race in Red Bull. Another important difference is that if we had a problem during free practice a few years ago, Max would explode and scream in the pits. Sometimes he carried this impatience with him on the track when, for example, a lapped driver didn’t let him go quickly. He is much calmer now, behaves consistently and at an exceptionally high level. He is truly an extraordinary driver ”.