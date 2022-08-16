That of Red Bull in Formula 1 it is a path that has given surprising results, even earlier than expected. In 18 years, the Milton Keynes team has been able to conquer five drivers ‘titles, four constructors’ titles, 84 wins, 77 pole positions and 222 podiums out of 338 grands prix. Thanks not only to the team and the creative genius of Adrian Newey, but also to the talent of the drivers. Of the 12 who raced for Red Bull, five have won at least one race: Max VerstappenSebastian VettelMark WebberDaniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez. Although the German is currently the best man (38 wins, 44 poles and 65 podiums with Red Bull), councilor Helmut Marko has no doubts who is the strongest to ever set foot in Milton Keynes.

“Verstappen is clearly the best driver we’ve ever had. After winning the world championship, he has further cemented his securities. And it’s even faster, takes less risk and consumes less tires“, Said the Austrian a Motorsport-Total. “With a car that suits Max better, the Verstappen factor stands out again. When you have such a great driver, it’s important to tap into their full potential. Perez may have gone back in terms of performance, but being Verstappen’s teammates isn’t easy. Max likes an oversteer car, he doesn’t care about the rear. Ultimately, it’s about making the car as fast as possible“.

Marko then expressed his thoughts on the world championship fight. It seems that Verstappen can only lose this World Cup with a sports suicide, having an 80-point advantage. Ten second places would be enough for the Dutchman to win his second career title: “True, but it is neither his nor our goal. It would also be extremely risky. We saw it last year, when suddenly we only got second places. We still have to win three or four races. And if Mercedes managed to win a few races, it would be even better for us and worse for Ferrariwhich instead must be perfect to have any chance“.