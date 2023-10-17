Red Bull, is there no more bad blood between Horner and Marko?

In recent days from the columns of the Brazilian newspaper O Globe the rumor had circulated according to which the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is reportedly looking to oust the long-term consultant from the team Helmut Marko. The British manager would aim to exploit his qualification as external advisor to the team and therefore his absence from the team’s organizational chart to try to definitively oust the former Austrian driver.

According to this reconstruction, Horner is trying to act with a view to internal reorganization following the death of the great leader Dietrich Mateschitz, a great friend of Helmut Marko and who has always held the 80-year-old from Graz in enormous consideration.

Marko denies it in his own way

In an interview granted to his compatriots on the Viennese newspaper’s website ÖsterreichMarko explained: “Contrary to many hypotheses circulating, I’m fine. I must disappoint the prophets of doom. I have no idea why these types of rumors are circulating. I deny that there will be a summit this week to decide my future.”

The Austrian consultant then continued, clarifying his commitment to Red Bull: “I have a contract until the end of next year (2024, ed.).When and how I will stop, i.e. when I will stop, I will decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner (he actually says ‘Herr’, ed.)“.

Marko then concluded, giving his interpretation of what emerged on the alleged internal power struggles: “Because of the new organization, everything is different now and people are trying to redefine their powers.”he concluded in a cryptic manner.