Helmut Marko himself admits that a new investigation could result in a suspension.

Man, man, man, you really couldn't come up with a better soap opera around Red Bull. On the track the team still performs the very best of all, but off the track there is controversy after controversy. On offer today: not (!) a development in the Horner case, but news about Helmut Marko. Red Bull's advisor often gets into trouble with people and the media because of his statements, but an official investigation is now underway.

Marko “takes suspension into account”

An investigation has been started surrounding Helmut Marko. It would concern confidential information that the Red Bull advisor leaked to the media. That investigation has yet to be concluded, but Marko takes into account that it could have an unpleasant outcome. In fact: opposite ORF Marko admitted that he believes there is a chance that he will have to miss the Australian GP due to a suspension.

Specific information about the investigation is not yet known, but there is already talk here and there of an official end to Marko at Red Bull. And that in a team that can't use that extra hassle. Or of course it's all connected. Let's put it this way: the last thing has not been said about this yet. (through motorsport.com)

