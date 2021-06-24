From the top of the first place in the Constructors classification and with Max Verstappen, fresh from his third overall success of the season at the top of the drivers’ rankings with 12 points ahead of him Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull see the Austrian grand prix as a great opportunity to reaffirm the technical supremacy over Mercedes and attempt the extension in the championship. The fight between the two teams, of course, is not only on the track, but is also marked by the continuous and increasingly sharp arrows that bounce from one wall to another. On the dialectical tensions between the two teams, as well as the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and its counterpart in the Red Bull jersey Christian Horner, also intervened Helmut Marko, the senior adviser to the Milton Keynes-based stable and head of the youth program.

Marko fears only Mercedes reliability or “magic tricks”

In the war of nerves between the two teams is the Anglo-German side the one that seems to suffer the greatest repercussions. Both teams cling to regulation worried that the opponent might take advantage of some moves to the limit, but – as evidenced by the excellent performance at the French Grand Prix – for Red Bull it is enough to rely onexcellent amalgam that has been created inside the box and on the excellent state of form of its drivers compared to direct rivals of Mercedes. On the disagreements between Wolff and Horner, which are now on the agenda, Marko has teased the number one of the three-pointed star wall as follows: “Weird, he’s been mad at Christian lately. Usually it was me who had the honor “.

PU Honda, Horner’s response to Wolff’s comments

On the race in Styria al Red Bull Ring Marko told the Austrian broadcaster’s microphones ServusTV that “We can’t wait to race the home grand prix. We have always done well in Spielberg and, for one reason and another, in Austria the Honda turbo has always performed better than the Mercedes one. We look forward to the weekend with great confidence. Maybe another victory will come and who knows it won’t be five in a row. Passion, in our team, comes first. It is the real engine that pushes us to try to break the Mercedes domination “.