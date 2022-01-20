After seven years of fasting, in 2021 the Red Bull is back to savor the taste of a world title. He did it with Max Verstappen, who at the end of a grueling and beautiful season managed to break the hegemony of the Mercedes drivers, which had lasted since 2014. That was the first taste of a technical revolution in F1 – switching to hybrid engines. – which had greatly disrupted the forces in the field compared to previous years. In some respects 2022 aims to do the same, with a new regulation which aims to encourage battles on the track and avoid domination cycles lasting entire decades by a single team.

Mercedes and Red Bull also arrived last season to compete for the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships until the last race. A fact that – according to some – could have forced them to lag behind in the development of the new cars for the World Championship that will start in March. However, one of the greatest exponents of the Milton Keynes team is not of this opinion, Helmut Marko. Interviewed by the German site F1 Insider, in fact, the Austrian manager – never shy when it comes to making predictions – has imagined a replica of the duel he experienced in 2021 also for next season. “All I can say is that we want to defend Max Verstappen’s title and we are very well positioned to do so “, he ruled.

“We had two different development programs running in 2021 – added the 78-year-old from Graz, referring to the attention paid by the team to the new technical regulation – they both worked. There is no reason to believe that we and Mercedes are not the favorites again this year. Unless someone found the ‘philosopher’s stone’ in the new regulations “. A fear, that of a replica of the ‘Brawn GP 2009 case’, which can only be completely dispelled on March 20 in Bahrain, on the occasion of the first GP of the year.