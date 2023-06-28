Red Bull, how hard it is to keep the engineers

Being the points of reference in Formula 1 can be a double-edged sword: titles come from one side, and buyers from the other to steal your staff and ideas. Charges and honors that since 2021 will be the Red Bullwhich armored Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen, but certainly could not do the same for the whole team, especially for the British designer’s “dolphins” who abandoned Milton Keynes to settle mainly in Aston Martin.

You know, Lawrence Stroll is ambitious, and if he can’t bring home Newey, the best in the square, he focuses on men with links to the British, such as technical director Dan Fallows and seven other engineers taken from Red Bull. But also Mercedes and Ferrari are certainly not watching: the Scuderia from Maranello, through Frederic Vasseur, has already announced important coups in view of 2025, while the Brackley team has reorganized itself by recalling James Allison to the role of technical director, abandoning the zero-sidepod philosophy and re-proposing the concepts of the RB19.

Mark’s words

According to Councilor Helmut Markoit is increasingly difficult for Red Bull to keep the technicians in Milton Keynes in the face of indispensable offers: “The courtship of other teams on our engineers has never been so massive like right now. For us it is even more surprising how the other teams are doing it despite the budget cap, offering more than double of us. Apparently they are saving money elsewhere“, this is his comment to Kronen Zeitung despite the team being most punished in the past for violating the budget cap it was Red Bull. “But we can cope with departures, we have a solid structure of young people. We are well positioned at the top and across all sectors. Not everything depends on one person“.

“This continuity sets us apart from the others: Newey has been with us for 17 years, Horner for 19, and I for even longer. In addition to this, however, there is a high-level technical staff“, continued the Austrian. “It was difficult for us after 2013, after four years of dreaming we woke up to the superiority of Mercedes. That’s when we had to keep the team together. With success it’s easier: everyone wants to work for someone like Verstappen“.