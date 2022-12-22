The Red Bull youth programme he trained an industrial quantity of drivers who now populate the starting grid of F1 and beyond. Helmut Marko has the reputation of being ruthless with his young disciples, but there is no doubt what the former Austrian driver usually underlines, namely that joining the Red Bull junior program is almost a guarantee of employment at a high level of the motorsport world. Only by examining the starting grid of F1 2023 will there be five drivers who have grown up within this young program, namely Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Yuki Tsunoda, a representation which is among the lowest in recent years (and is in any case equal to a quarter of the grid).

Yuki Tsunoda obtained confirmation for 2023 also due to Honda’s weight, but Helmut Marko’s choice to resort to a surprising Nyck DeVries to complete the AlphaTauri driver duo. Liam Lawson and Juri Vips, two of the most anticipated drivers for the leap in quality in F2 in 2022, were disappointed with the Estonian who was even expelled from the academy for using racist expressions in an online gaming session held in company of the New Zealander who in 2023 will try his luck in SuperFormula as Stoffel Vandoorne and Pierre Gasly did in the past.

In 2023 there will be several new faces that Marko will closely follow in F2. Isack Hadjar came close to the title on his F3 debut, Enzo Fittipaldi returned to the youth program of an F1 team after his experience in the Ferrari Driver Academy, while Zane Maloney claimed the FIA ​​rookie of the year title by going to in turn one step away from winning the title in F3: “I don’t see a new Verstappen on the marketbut we have some interesting drivers – his words interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – first of all the Frenchman Isack Hadjar, whom I call little Prost because he looks like the big one. Then there are Zane Malone, a talent from Barbados, and Enzo Fittipaldi. They will drive for us in Formula 2 and will have to prove they are up to it. Sebastian Montoya is still behind the wheel for us in Formula 3. So we have a broad base. But if, like this year, no top driver shows up in front of us at the end, then we will look around the external market exactly as happened in the case of De Vries. Ultimately, we need riders who have the potential to win a Grand Prix sooner or later and our young riders in 2022 haven’t had it.”

De Vries was the second outside signing after Sergio Perez. We will see if in 2023 some of the aforementioned pilots will earn the AlphaTauri for 2024. Yuki Tsunoda will first of all have to fear the onslaught of his compatriot Ayumu Iwasafifth on his debut and winner of two Feature Races at Le Castellet and Abu Dhabi.