The recent disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitzfounder of the Red Bull universe, will not create any jolts in the company’s activities in Formula 1, this is guaranteed by one of the most important figures in the stable, Helmut Marko. The current shareholders – i.e. Mark Mateschitz and the Thai Yoovidhya family – have no intention of decreasing their investments in the category: “There is a commitment from both shareholders of reference, given that Formula 1 from a marketing point of view is the strongest marketing tool and this is not questioned“. However, some observers, in view of the new generation of engines that will enter in 2026, had indicated in the Alpha Tauri a possible ‘prey’ for manufacturers such as Porsche or Honda, which would seem to be looking for teams to join. Nothing further from reality, according to Marko: “There is no Alpha Tauri sales plannot even from the shareholders. They want to continue what Didi Mateschitz created with the smaller team.”

The former Austrian driver, despite his 79 springs, has assured his willingness to stay in the paddock: “I do this work because of my closeness to Dietrich Mateschitz, a visionary who understood everything. But if I don’t like the atmosphere anymore, it won’t be a problem. I may quit any day now, but the fire of passion still burns inside me”he explained to the Germans about Speedweek. And one of the best memories he keeps from these years is that of Sebastian Vettel: “He had a memorable career, considering the financial difficulties he had as the son of a carpenter. But with talent, hard work and being meticulous, he has risen to the top of the world. He decided to quit, and he did it when he was motivated and still strong, as he demonstrated with his good performance in Japan. He should be like that“ concluded Helmut Marko.