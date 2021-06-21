The French Grand Prix was a small strategic masterpiece from Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team, which at the end of the first lap had its two drivers in second and fourth position, behind the Mercedes, managed to reverse the situation by differentiating the plans between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. A move that allowed the Dutchman to center the victory – extending his margin in the standings on Lewis Hamilton – and the Mexican to get the second consecutive podium after the success in Baku.

At the end of the race, the historic Red Bull consultant, Helmut Marko, explained how the idea of ​​the double strategy was born, thanking Perez for making it feasible. “At the beginning of the race we decided to have Verstappen make a second pit stop, leaving Perez on track for longer” Marko commented to Servus TV, thus also justifying the poor pace shown by Perez in the early stages of the race. The idea was to keep Mercedes in suspense with a double threat, thus preventing the reigning world champions from replicating the two-stop strategy designed for Verstappen.

“If Perez hadn’t been open to this [piano], we never could have done that, ”added Marko. Despite everything, however, there was no lack of palpitations in the box of the ‘bulls’ during Verstappen’s final comeback: “We thought we would overtake Hamilton with three laps to go – the Austrian recognized, while the decisive maneuver took place only one lap away. and a half from the end – it was really nerve-wracking, ”concluded Marko.