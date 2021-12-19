The decision of the Mercedes to separate from Valtteri Bottas after five seasons ahead of 2022, to give an opportunity alongside Lewis Hamilton to George Russell. The 23 year old British driver is a sure talent, shown with victories in GP in 2017 and in F2 in 2018, but also in Formula 1 with the three years at Williams and in the Sakhir 2020 race right at the wheel of the Silver Arrow. Four placements with points obtained in this championship, including the 2nd place of Belgium, testify to the growth path of the British, able to overcome the trap of Q1 in seventeen occasions. There is therefore curiosity to see his level of performance in comparison with Hamilton, seven times world champion and with an experience of 15 years in the category.

Russell in Mercedes also talked about Helmut Marko, director of Red Bull, in an interview with The Gazzetta Sportiva, who did not hide the fact that he was not so convinced of the talents of the English boy: “First I want to see how fast it will be Russell: in practice this year he was strong, but in the race he was not so superior to Latifi. Let’s see how it will go in the race“, The former Austrian driver ruled, concluding: “Of course, if it were to be at Hamilton’s level it could be an advantage for us”, explained the 78 year old native of Graz. Still on the subject of drivers, Marko also confirmed his intention to block Max Verstappen, the new world champion as soon as possible: “Let’s see, we will discuss and maybe we will prolong ”.