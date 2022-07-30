That it wasn’t a simple Saturday, there Red Bull he had sensed this since Q2, when he had to record the elimination of Sergio Perez, unable to qualify in the top ten due to a less than optimal feeling with his car. Thus the hopes of the Anglo-Austrian team once again spilled over to Max Verstappen, who was able to set the best time in Q2 and seemed to be able to have a say about him from a pole position perspective. But bad luck had a hand in the last session of the Dutchman, the protagonist of an error in the first fast lap and subsequently unable to score a valid time in the second run, due to a malfunction of the battery on his car.

And therefore in an always difficult race for overtaking, Verstappen will start 10th, with Perez 11thon a Sunday of comeback for the men headed to the wall by Christian Horner, who will try to get a complicated weekend back on their feet.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s councilor, did not mince words to describe the team’s day: “Hungary, together with Singapore and Monte Carlo are the three circuits where you would never want to have problems of this kind. We will need a lot of luck tomorrow. In the first attempt of the Q3 Max he missed a braking, ruining the front tires. And in the second he did not have the full power of the engine at his disposal ”. And, as often happens, there was no lack of the usual jab from Ferrari’s rivals: “For me seeing Russell’s Mercedes up front was a big surprise, and it’s good because he finished ahead of the Ferraris“he explained to the microphones of Sky Germany.