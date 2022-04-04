Formula 1 is ready to get back on track again for the third round of the 2022 World Championship, which will finally see the Circus in Australia this weekend after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 emergency. The Melbourne circuit, among other aspects, will also see the official return of Sebastian Vettel after the positivity to the same virus that had hit him shortly before the start of the championship. Due to this, the 34-year-old was unable to take part in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, during which theAston Martin had called another German like Nico Hülkenberg to replace the absence of the four-time world champion.

In this way, therefore, Vettel will make his debut, but in a situation that is far from favorable for the British team: both Stroll and Hülkenberg, in fact, have not obtained no placement in the points area in the first two rounds of the world championship, with the Silverstone team sharing the most remote areas of the constructors’ classification with Williams. A circumstance that does not provide any injection of confidence for the former Ferrari driver, already returning from a 12th place in the overall ranking in 2021. A scenario that does not please the Director of Red Bull Helmut Marko, who rejoiced for the first world championship successes of the Anglo-Austrian team thanks to the statements of the German, waiting for the seal of Max Verstappen to relive similar joys. The Austrian manager, interviewed by formel1.dein fact, he does not believe that Vettel can have stimuli with these credentials, even though he recognizes the qualities of the driver to still be able to fight for the podium: “You saw him in second place last year in Baku, and he was also very fast in Monte Carlo – recalled the 78-year-old – but in the condition in which Aston Martin is now, I don’t think it will have great motivation. The team has to build a more competitive car; if you drive outside the points, the stimuli are not at their best “.

In addition, Marko also confessed that he advised Vettel to take a sabbatical in 2021 after his Ferrari stint, with the number 5 preferring to settle immediately with Lawrence Stroll’s team. Furthermore, the same manager provided an indication on the drivers market for the next seasons, in the event that Gasly were to switch fromAlphaTauri to Red Bull. At that point, there could be room for the German to join the Faenza team, but Marko denied this with regard to this option: “I don’t think Vettel would accept”.