Mick Schumacher, a career on standby

In the minor formulas, Mick Schumacher he had used to a learning season and a successful one: thus he had built his victories in European Formula 3 in 2018 and in Formula 2 in 2020. These championships won had opened the doors of Formula 1 for him, where, thanks to the support of Ferrari who had included him in his youth program, had been able to make his debut in Haas in 2021. After a first year without points, due to a decidedly uncompetitive single-seater, 2022 was supposed to be the season in which he could prove his worththanks to a VF-22 able to occasionally fight for the top10.

But a Kevin Magnussen in great shape, several accidents and a difficult relationship with team principal Gunther Steiner, made Mick Schumacher’s truth year decidedly complex, so much so that oust him from the F1 starting grid at the end of the year. The 12 points obtained against the 25 of his teammate prompted Haas to sign the experienced Nico Hulkenberg, while Mick Schumacher the third Mercedes driver had to be recycledeven leaving the Ferrari orbit.

Uncertain return in 2024

Passing under the aegis of the Silver Arrows and with the skilful direction of Toto Wolff, the young Schumacher aims to get back on the starting grid as soon as possible, perhaps by taking advantage of one of the Mercedes engine partnerships. But the Austrian team principal remained cautious in his interview with Sky Deutschlandon the hopes of the German: “The situation for 2024 appears to be rather unfavourable. In 2025, a few more doors could be opened. We’ll have to wait and see Williams’ progress, but it won’t be easy. We have to be careful not to support Mick too much, because there are those who are ready to make things particularly difficult for him, they can’t wait for anything else”.

Marko, harsh criticism of Mick

Often Ralf Schumacher, Mick’s uncle, spoke of his nephew, linking him to the seat of Alpha Tauri or Williams, where Nyck De Vries and Logan Sargeant seem shaky. But the former German driver had little hope on the minor Red Bull team: “It seems that Helmut Marko has some problems with the Schumacher name“, he had observed.

Such a statement could not go unnoticed by Marko, who the Austrians of OE24 did not miss an opportunity to take revenge: “I have no problem with the name Schumacher. For me Michael is the greatest and I talk to Ralf regularly. But I’m a bit confused about one thing: our F1 program is based on performance. Not about marketing“.