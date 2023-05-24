Ferrari-Hamilton: the pre-Monaco market rumor

In the days leading up to the Monaco Grand Prix, the most discussed market item was, and is, the one concerning the possible passage of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2024recently launched by Daily News. According to this leak, the Prancing Horse he would have offered the Briton £40m to join Maranello next season, although no further details of the deal are known. The fact remains that, regardless of what actually happens, the news has also reached the ears of Helmut MarkoDirector of Red Bull.

Marko’s joke

As he has often done throughout his career, the Austrian manager didn’t hold back jokes on some rival teams and drivers, in this case doing it precisely against Hamilton. As reported by f1-insider.comMarko made a comparison between the seven-time world champion and his driver, Max Verstappenbelieving that the Mercedes number 44 feels somewhat annoyed by the Dutchman, and in particular for two distinct reasons.

Hamilton ‘irritated’

“There are two things that really irritate Hamilton – said Marko – the first is that he is no longer a world champion and it will be difficult for him to become one again in the future. Other than the sporting perspective, Lewis is far from happy with the fact of no longer be the top earning driver in Formula 1, because now Max Verstappen is. It is something that can only change with the help of Ferrari”.