A seat to 'invent'

In AlphaTauri they have seen themselves in action well four pilots over the course of 2023, a dynamic that has revived the 'glories' of the past when revolving doors in the Red Bull junior team were the order of the day. The starting pairing at the start was formed by Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries, the Dutchman was fired before mid-season to make room for Daniel Ricciardo, then the broken wrist suffered by the Australian in Zandvoort opened the doors of F1 to Liam Lawson made the most of the opportunity by taking two points in Singapore, finishing in ninth position.

The New Zealander left a good impression and in view of 2025 he is in pole position to be able to aspire to a starting seat in AlphaTauri although the new management of the team divided between Bicester and Faenza has already made it clear that the politics at the driver level it will change (i.e. it will not be mandatory to field exclusively young people to be raised with a view to a future in Red Bull).

Reached by the Austrian newspaper oe24 Helmut Marko he underlined that in view of 2025 it would be appropriate to have Lawson race some GPs also in 2024: “Lawson will have a starting place in 2025 and before then he should drive at least a few more races, in order to understand what his true potential is. Perez will respect his contract until 2024, then we'll see.”

Marko therefore made no secret of his desire to see Lawson back in action in 2024, a scenario which – barring defections due to force majeure – will have to force the bench one between Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. AlphaTauri has great ambitions for 2024 after a 2023 season that ended in eighth position and next season it will have former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies at the helm.