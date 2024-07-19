Updates at Red Bull

On Thursday of theHungaroringMax Verstappen did not hide the importance of the race for the Red Bull men, who brought a pretty big update packageThe Dutch driver explained that an unsatisfactory improvement could put the team in difficulty for the rest of the season.

Marko is skeptical

In the usual pre-event interview granted to the Austrians of Crown Newspaperconsultant Helmut Marko did not seem so confident: “I hope that in Budapest the old adage that our car works better in high temperatures will hold true. But I’m quite skeptical. We have problems balancing the car and getting the tires into the right window of use. McLaren can do it straight away, we only get there in FP3 or qualifying.” The former driver from Graz then continued: “We hope that the updates will work well, because we aim to win again with our own strength. We cannot hope that McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will continue to alternate in the long term”.

The Ferrari sting

Knowing Helmut Marko, it is not surprising that he made a joke about Ferrari in his analysis of his opponents: “McLaren has the fastest package, but they haven’t won races due to driving mistakes or strategy. Mercedes has shown something more solid than a simple flash in the last two races, and Ferrari are also coming back – although after Monaco there are jokes that since they dived into the harbour after the victory, they have not resurfaced”.