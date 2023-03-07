The Aston Martin plan

Even before the start of the 2023 season, at home Aston Martin the foundations had been laid for an ambitious project that seems to bear fruit today, at least judging by the outcome of the first weekend of the 2023 world championship in Bahrain. Not only the construction of new structures and the hiring of a highly experienced driver like Fernando Alonso, third in Sakhir, but also the hiring of top-level designers from Red Bull, such as Dan Fallows and Andrew Alessi.

The first case

A passage that seems to have transferred the technical-engineering philosophy from Milton Keynes to Silverstone, with the first signs having already emerged in 2022. In that case, Aston Martin had in fact presented its AMR22 with a car with concepts and solutions very similar to Red Bull RB18, which had generated the suspicions of the Anglo-Austrian team itself. Doubts about a ‘clone’ that had however been denied by the FIA, which had certified the start of work on the Lawrence Stroll team in 2021, the year in which Fallows had not yet arrived at Aston Martin.

Marko’s doubts

The question marks had therefore returned, at least until the resurgence of other strong suspicions on the eve of this championship, with a AMR23 again similar to the car designed by Red Bull: “It is true that what Fallows had in mind could not be erased – said a Servus TV Red Bull Consultant Helmut Marko – copying the aerodynamic concept is not forbidden, but it can be copied in such detail without having the documentation of our car? We had three Red Bulls on the podium, only the latest with a different engine. I said it before the race: Alonso will be third”.

More provocations

Statements and controversies, those of the Austrian manager, very similar to those expressed by other Red Bull men such as Sergio Perez and Christian Horner. While the Mexican driver said he was happy to have seen “three Red Bulls on the podium”the team principal had not spared another joke on this issue: “Based on just one race, it can be said that they were the second strongest here – he said after the GP, referring to Aston Martin – obviously they did a good job over the winter. Imitation is said to be the greatest form of flattery and, you know, it’s good to see the old car doing so well.”